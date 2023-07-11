Draft notification issued mandating installation of air-conditioning system in cabins of motor vehicles

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification dated 10 July 2023 mandating the installation of air-conditioning system in the cabins of motor vehicles belonging to categories N2 and N3, manufactured from 1st January 2025 onwards.



The performance testing of the cabin fitted with air-conditioning system shall be as per IS 14618: 2022, as amended from time to time. Comments / suggestions have been invited from the stakeholders within 30 days from the date of notification. These can be sent on comments-morth[at]gov[dot]in



