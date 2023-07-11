43 new implementing partners empanelled under SAMARTH; additional training target of 75,000 beneficiaries



In a meeting of the Empowered Committee for Scheme for Capacity Building in Textiles Sector (SAMARTH) held today, the panel of implementing partners has been broadened with empanelment of 43 new implementing partners and additional target of training around 75,000 beneficiaries has been allocated to the training partners to enable imparting of skill to the workforce.



The Funding pattern has also been revised with an increment of 5% in cost norms, which will give much needed additional financial support to industries imparting skill under this Scheme.



With this, the Ministry of Textiles has partnered with 157 Textile Industries / Industry Associations, 16 Central / State Government Agencies and 3 Sectoral Organizations of the Ministry for undertaking training programmes under SAMARTH.



The scheme has penetrated across 28 States and 6 Union territories of the country and caters to all sections of the society including SC, ST, and other marginalized categories. Out of the skilling target of 4.72 lakh beneficiaries allocated so far, 1.88 lakh beneficiaries have been provided training. More than 85% of the beneficiaries trained so far under the scheme are women. More than 70% of the beneficiaries trained in organized sector courses have been provided placement.



SAMARTH is a demand driven and placement-oriented umbrella skilling programme of the Ministry of Textiles formulated under the broad skilling policy framework adopted by M/o Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.



The Scheme aims to incentivize and supplement the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organized textile and related sectors. In addition to the entry level skilling, a special provision for upskilling/ re-skilling programme has also been operationalized under the scheme towards improving the productivity of the existing workers in Apparel & Garmenting segments. SAMARTH also caters to the upskilling/ re-skilling requirement of traditional textile sectors such as handloom, handicraft, silk and jute.