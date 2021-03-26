Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi delivers talk on Criminal Justice Reform in Utkal

Bhubaneswar: The ex-Commissioner of Police of Twin City and current CMD of Odisha Police Housing & Welfare Corp., Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi delivered a talk on Criminal Justice Reform to the students of Utkal University on Thursday. A seminar was organised by the Odisha chapter of Indian Institute of Public Administration in collaboration with Public Administration Dept of the varsity.

As the chief speaker, Dr. Sarangi spoke about the importance of insulating the Police force from external interference, measures to boost general public’s confidence in the police and building internal accountability in the police force. He talked about various recommendations such as introduction of a custody officer in police stations, the presence of a lawyer while taking down statements etc. among many others in the matter of police reform. He informed that these recommendations are going to be presented to the Law Commission of India in May 2021. He also answered to student’s queries.

Prof. Sabita Acharya, Vice-Chancellor was also present in the seminar and emphasised on gender justice in her address. Shri Sarat Chandra Mishra, Chairman, IIPA and Dr. Swarnamayee Tripathy, HoD of Public Administration Department were present and spoke on the occasion.