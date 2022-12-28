Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Shri Hardeep Singh Puri hail historic Memorandum of Understanding between Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Central TB Division for states of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

In a historic milestone that underscores India’s commitment to counter the menace of Tuberculosis, IndianOil (Indian Oil Corporation Limited) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as part of its corporate Social responsibility (CSR) with the Central TB Division (CTD) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the states of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to undertake intensified TB elimination project. The MoU was signed in presence of Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri. Hardeep Singh Puri.

Uttar Pradesh and Chhatisgarh share the highest burden of TB cases among large states in India.

With a multi-pronged approach that addresses all aspects of TB at its different stages, this ambitious anti-TB campaign, as part of IOCL’s CSR, aims to ensure early identification of presumptive TB and prompt diagnosis using high-sensitivity diagnostic tests at the doorstep. The drive also aims to offer sustainable and equitable access to free high-quality TB treatment, care, and support services to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Chhatisgarh.

With this pathbreaking foray, IndianOil has emerged as the first corporate to supplement state efforts in Active Case Finding campaign (ACF) by investing close to Rs. 64 crore in all 75 districts of UP, covering approximately 10% of its population once a year for three years. IndianOil will also introduce 18 Mobile Medical Vans equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic technology in Uttar Pradesh. This would aid diagnosis of TB in rural areas and hard-to-reach communities leading to improved early case detection and thereby ensuring early treatment. IndianOil will provide a cost-effective, novel molecular diagnostic machine, which will improve access, availability, and utilization of TB diagnostic services in Aspirational districts of UP and remote tribal areas of Chhattisgarh. In addition to providing Truenat machines in 18 Mobile Medical Vans being introduced for UP, IndianOil will provide approx.100 of these machines in all Tuberculosis Units of all the 8 Aspirational Districts of UP (Bahraich, Balrampur, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar & Sonbhadra) and Community Health Centres (CHC) in the state of Chhattisgarh. Moreover, the Company will provide handheld Xray Units in UP covering all 18 State Head Quarters and 8 Aspirational Districts. Xray Units will also be provided in 5 Divisions of Chhattisgarh.

Dr Mandaviya hailed the signing of the MOU by stating that these MoUs are of immense importance in eliminating the menace of TB. “As part of the holistic governance approach, both ministries have collaborated through this MOU. This agreement will bolster Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to end Tuberculosis in India by 2025, five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)”. The diagnostic support provided as part of the MOU will strengthen the efforts to identify TB patients enabling timely treatment, he added.

Reiterating commitment of Government of India towards elimination of TB by 2025, the Union Minister highlighted achievements under Ni-kshay 2.0 initiative, which was recently launched by the Hon’ble President of India. “Within 15 days of the launch of the scheme, all 12 lakh identified and consented TB patients in India were covered by Nikshay Mitras who provide them nutrition kits and other support”, he stated.

Thanking IndianOil for not only taking this initiative but bringing it to a point of implementation, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri stated that “this milestone MoU is an affirmation of the Indian energy sector’s resolve to align with Hon’ble PM’s vision to enhance the robust healthcare system in India”. He stressed that the health sector has always taken primacy for CSR initiatives of Petroleum Ministry.

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, MoHFW, Shri Pankaj Jain, Secretary, MoP&NG, Smt. Roli Singh, Addl. Secretary & Mission Director (NHM), MoHFW, Shri Vishal Chouhan, Jt. Secretary, MoHFW, Smt. Sujata Sharma, Jt. Secretary, MoP&NG, Dr Rajendra P Joshi, DDG (TB), Central TB Division, MoHFW, Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, State TB Officer, Uttar Pradesh, Dr Dharmendra, State TB Officer, Chhattisgarh and other senior officials of MoHFW and MoP&NG were present in the meeting.