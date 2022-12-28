Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya selects part-time members of National Medical Commission (NMC), Autonomous Boards, and Search Committee through draw of lots as per Procedure mentioned in National Medical Commission Act, 2019

New Delhi : Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare took part in the appointment process of part-time members of National Medical Commission (NMC), Autonomous Boards, and Search Committee through draw of lots. The procedure of appointments is laid down in National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019.

As per the NMC act 2019, these appointments are being done for two years. Members from various states/UTs have been selected in following categories:

Ten Part-time Members of NMC are selected from the nominee of State / UT Government in Medical Advisory Council (earlier appointed in 2020): Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Sikkim, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala.

Nine Part-time Members of NMC are selected from the nominee of State Medical Council in Medical Advisory Council (earlier appointed in 2020): Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan

Fourth Member of each Autonomous Board (part-time Member) from the nominee of State Medical Council in Medical Advisory Council (earlier appointed in 2020) have been selected.

(a) For Under-Graduate Medical Education Board: Maharashtra

(b) For Post-Graduate Medical Education Board: Tamil Nadu

(c) Medical Assessment and Rating Board: Uttar Pradesh

(d) Ethics and Medical Registration Board: Bihar

One expert from Odisha was nominated for the Search Committee.

List of the names of experts can be found in the Annexure below. For maintaining transparency in draw of lots, media personnel was also present to record the event.

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Dr. Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Dr. Sachin Mittal, Joint Secretary along with officials from Health Ministry were present during the event.

ANNEXURE:

Selected Members from States/ UTs

S No Name of State/ UT Name of the Member 1 Assam Smt. Krishna Gohain, IAS (Retd.), Vice Chancellor, Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences 2 Arunachal Pradesh Prof. Saket Kushwaha Vice Chancellor Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences 3 Puducherry Prof. Dr. Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellore, Puducherry University 4 Uttarakhand Prof. Hem Chandra , Vice Chancellor Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Health University, Dehradun 5 Ladakh Prof. S. K. Mehta, Vice Chancellor, University of Ladakh 6 Sikkim Lt. Gen. (Dr.) Rajan Singh Grewal, Vice Chancellor, Sikkim Manipal University 7 Telangana Dr. Karunakar Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Kaloji Naryana Rao University of Health Sciences 8 Chattisgarh Dr Ashok Chandraker, Vice Chancellor, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Health Science and Ayush University of Chhattisgarh 9 Karnataka Dr. M. K. Ramesh, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences 10 Kerala Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health and Sciences, Thrissur, Kerala

Selected Members from Various State Medical Councils

S No Name of State Medical Council Name of the Member 1 Gujarat Dr. Mahesh Babulal Patel 2 Rajasthan Dr. Deepak Sharma 3 Punjab Dr. Vijay Kumar 4 Delhi Dr. Rajiv Sood 5 Himachal Pradesh Dr. Vinod Kashyap 6 Odisha Prof. Datteswar Hota 7 Goa Dr. Padmanabh Vaman Rataboli 8 Haryana Dr. R. K. Aneja 9 Andhra Pradesh Dr. Buchipudi Sambasiva Reddy

Selected Members (Part Time) for Autonomous Boards of NMC

S No Name of State Medical Council Name of the Part-time Member Under-Graduate Medical Education Board 1 Maharashtra Dr. Pallavi P. Saple Post-Graduate Medical Education Board 1 Tamil Nadu Dr. K. Senthil Medical Assessment & Rating Board 1 Uttar Pradesh Dr. Urmila Singh Ethics & Medical Registration Board 1 Bihar Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh

Selected Expert for Search Committee