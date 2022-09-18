District Disability Rehabilitation centres (DDRCs) were inaugurated by Dr. Virendra Kumar Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment

New Delhi: District Disability Rehabilitation centres (DDRC) spread across the country are providing effective rehabilitation services to the persons with disabilities for last two decades. These centres are run jointly by District Management Team headed by DM/Collector and a reputed NGO (Usually Indian Red Cross Society). To upscale their services, a MODEL DDRC has been conceptualised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons With Disability in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Government of India.

Nine such model DDRCs, namely- Badaun, Pilibhit, Barielly, Balaghat, Golaghat, Ahmedabad, Amravati , Kullu and Rampur have been upgraded to MODEL DDRC level in the first phase and these 09 model DDRCs were virtually inaugurated by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

During the event, Various state and district officials, MLAs & MPs joined the inauguration at respective DDRC venue. Officials highlighted the excellent efforts done by them in making the existing DDRCs as MODEL DDRCs. Various photographs of upgraded DDRC were also shown during the virtual inauguration.

On the occasion, Dr. Virendra Kumar interacted with all model DDRCs and also highlighted the suitable changes made in DDRC scheme guidelines to make it more refined and adaptable-like, number of posts have been increased from existing 12 to 15, proximity of new DDRCs near District Hospital or District early intervention centre, now consultants can be hired on call basis and process of grant release has been simplified.

In the model DDRCs services like hearing aids test lab, speech therapy room, visual therapy room, psychologist room, physiotherapist room, gait practice parallel bar and tele-medicine/tele-therapy like facilities hsall be available. Besides, these DDRC will also assist PwDs in registration of UDID portal now. These DDRC will act as milestone in providing quality rehabilitation services to PwDs and set an example for newer DDRCs to come in future.