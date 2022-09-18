Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar asks media to be extra careful while reporting about judiciary

New Delhi : The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today asked the media to be extra careful while reporting about the judiciary. He also said that dignity of judges and respect for judiciary is inviolable as these are fundamentals of rule of law and constitutionalism.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the first ‘Justice J.S. Verma Memorial Lecture’ at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh today, the Vice President said that a spinally strong, fair and independent Justice System is the safest guarantee to blossoming and flourishing of democratic values. “Indisputably Democracy is best nurtured when all constitutional institutions are wholly in sync and confined to their respective domain,” he added.

The first ‘Justice J.S. Verma Memorial Lecture’ was delivered by the Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul to the august gathering. Recalling his many interactions as senior advocate with Justice Verma at Rajasthan High Court and Supreme Court, Shri Dhankhar said that his tenure was marked with judicial ecosystem upliftment, enhancing the transparency and accountability.

Praising Justice Verma for delivering many judgments with far reaching impact on society, the Vice President said that his landmark judgment in Vishaka case structured the mechanism for adequately providing for specific protection of women from sexual harassment in work places. “Late Justice Jagdish Sharan Verma will always be best remembered for path-breaking judgments and ideas that have empowered citizens and enabled the government to overhaul institutions for the larger welfare of the people,” he added.

Noting that Justice Verma impacted various facets of laws from federalism to secularism, to the catalyst of gender Justice in India, Shri Dhankhar said that his life and thoughts will ever inspire and motivate us and coming generations.

Shri Mangubhai Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Chauhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Judge, Supreme Court, Justice J. K. Maheshwari, Judge, Supreme Court, Justice Ravi Malimath, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Shri Rakesh Singh, Lok Sabha Member, Shri Vivek K. Tankha, Rajya Sabha Member & Chairman, J.S. Verma Memorial Committee, family members of late Justice J.S. Verma and other dignitaries attended the event.

Vice President pays tribute to Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah

After the Memorial Lecture, the Vice President visited and paid tribute to Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah by garlanding their statues. Thereafter, he reached the Veterinary College campus at Jabalpur to attend the a function organised by the Government of Madhya Pradesh to commemorate the ‘Balidan Diwas’ of Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah who were martyred by the British during the first war of Independence in 1857.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dhankhar expressed satisfaction over the fact that the contribution and sacrifices of our tribal leaders are being recognised and highlighted as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Referring to the President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, he said that it is a moment of pride for every Indian to see a tribal woman at the highest constitutional position of the country for the first time in the last 75 years.

Observing that Madhya Pradesh has the largest tribal population in the country, the Vice President said that from Rani Durgawati to Raja Shankar Shah, tribal communities have a glorious history of resistance against outside aggression. He lauded the Central and State governments for building monuments and museums that highlight the stories of our tribal heroes so as to inspire the younger generations.

On this occasion, Shri Dhankhar also visited an exhibition on India’s freedom struggle and witnessed cultural performances by the local folk artists. The Vice President also inaugurated/laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects and felicitated meritorious tribal students & beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Shri Mangubhai C. Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sushri Meena Singh, Minister of Tribal Welfare, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Kunwar Vijay Shah, Minister of Forest Department, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Gopal Bhargava, Minister, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Smt. Sumitra Balmiki, Rajya Sabha Member, Shri V. D. Sharma, Lok Sabha Member, Shri Rakesh Singh, Lok Sabha Member and others attended the event.

Speech of the Vice President at 1st Justice J.M. Verma Memorial Lecture –

Congratulations Hon’ble Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul for rendering the first Justice J.S. Verma Memorial lecture. His discourse reflects erudition and depth.

His Lordship has traversed all facets of Justice Verma’s life, his lordship and contribution to Justice System.

Extremely humbled for the opportunity afforded for associating with this program. For me personally it is a moment to ever cherish

Justice Verma was Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court during 1986 to 1989, while I happened to be the President of the Bar Association and also member of Bar Council.

His tenure was marked with judicial ecosystem upliftment, enhancing the transparency and accountability

While in Supreme Court, he rendered number of judgments that have wholesomely impacted society.

In his landmark judgment of Vishaka & Ors vs State Of Rajasthan & Ors, he judicially structured the mechanism for adequately providing for specific protection of women from sexual harassment in work places.

The judgment has another significant aspect of judicial jurisdiction sublimity that calls for focus.

In the judgment he reflected

“These directions would be binding and enforceable in law until suitable legislation is enacted to occupy the field”

This is an instance of scrupulous adherence to doctrine of separation of power

Our Shastras say ‘धर्मो रक्षति रक्षित:’ -‘the law protects us if we preserve its sanctity’. This is ‘nectar’ of democracy and rule of law. There is widespread and well premised perception that this wholesome principle is contemporaneously under strain.

Adherence to constitutional prescriptions by all institutions is non compromising ordainment and inalienable facet of Doctrine of Separation of Powers.

Indisputably Democracy is best nurtured when all constitutional institutions are wholesomely in sync and confine to their respective domain.

Any transgressions, howsoever non invasive, subtle and well meaning by one in the domain of the other, has potential to upset the ‘apple cart’ of democratic governance. Stock taking on this aspect will invariably promotes accountability and transparency.

Recent unfortunate emergence of pernicious trend to target individual judges in public domain calls for exemplary containment.

This is reprehensible and cannot be countenanced if rule of law has to have dominance.

Spinally strong, fair and independent Justice System is safest guarantee to blossoming and flourishing of democratic values.

Dignity of judges and respect for judiciary is inviolable as these are fundamentals of rule of law and constitutionalism.

All in the country need to realize that no one is above law.

People in authority and high positions need to take cognizance of this in larger public interest and to further and enhance democratic echo system.

Some issues do call insightful stance. We are living in times where even well guarded ‘secrets’ are at best “open secrets”.

I would appeal to media to be in ultra cautionary mode while reporting about judiciary.

In Bharat in view of constitutional ordainment spirit and essence all institutions need to appreciate and realise the primacy of the aspirations of people reflected through their representatives.

Late Justice Jagdish Sharan Verma will always be best remembered for path-breaking judgments and ideas that have empowered citizens and enabled the government to overhaul institutions for the larger welfare of the people.

Once again wish to express deep gratitude to everyone for inviting me to this prestigious event. Justice JS Verma’s life and thoughts will ever inspire and motivate us and coming generations.