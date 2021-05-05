Disney India and Star India contributes Rs 50 crore to India’s fight against COVID-19

Mumbai: Disney and Star India have pledged financial support of INR 50 crore towards the ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts in India. The proceeds will be utilized for the procurement of critical healthcare equipment, including oxygen concentrators, BiPAP, and ventilators along with setting up oxygen plants across hospitals. The announcement was made through Twitter, supplementing the concerted effort from corporate India to help healthcare workers and the government tackle the second wave of this pandemic.

Extending his support to the cause, Mr. K. Madhavan, President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, through a Tweet, said, ” We stand in solidarity with all of India in our fight against COVID-19. The Walt Disney Company and Star India are humbly contributing INR 50 crore to aid relief efforts. The need of the hour is to provide critical healthcare supplies and equipment to save lives. This is our common fight and our contribution reaffirms our steadfast commitment to India, and builds upon the INR 28 crores that our Company contributed towards COVID-19 relief in 2020.”

This is in addition to INR 28 crores that The Walt Disney Company and Star India contributed towards COVID-19 relief in 2020. In the endeavor to create awareness around COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), the Star India network has also been running an awareness campaign through Public Service Announcements (PSA).

The Company will continue supporting relief efforts through its Disney Employee Matching Gifts program, wherein for employee donations to pre-approved charitable organizations, the Company will match the amount.