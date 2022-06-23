Disabled kids of Balgram show power of ‘Asha hai to mumkin hai’ to the Governor Mangubhai Patel

New Delhi :Governor Mangubhai Patel took part in the foundation day programme of S.O.S. Balgram Khajurikalan. The differently-abled children of Balgram showed the power of Asha Hai Toh Mumkin Hai to the Governor. Children performed concerted performances of Shiva Tandav and Kanya Utsav along with this presentation. They presented the national anthem in sign language. Governor Shri Patel felicitated talented players of Balgram, winners of gold medals in international competitions including Vijay, Dolly, Manimeghalai and creative genius Madhu. The Governor encouraged the disabled children.

Governor Shri Patel said that service to mankind is service to God. There is no Dharma greater than Seva. Opportunity to serve someone comes only by the grace of God. He said that children are as soft as wet clay. The responsibility of their proper care rests with the parents and teachers. It is their responsibility to provide these children with an environment free of discrimination. They should become a part of the mainstream of the society with a positive attitude. He said that efforts are necessary to inculcate the qualities of mutual cooperation, harmony and regularity in children as well as to inculcate the habit of conservation of environment, energy and water and cleanliness and to take care of their own health.

Citing the example of a television programme, Governor Shri Patel said that there are many such persons with disabilities, who have taken inspiration from their own disability for their personal development. For success in life, thinking is more important than means. He said that efforts should be made to rehabilitate the differently-abled by following Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mantra of Sabka Vikas, Saath, Vishwas and Prayas. He said that soon after becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Modi made widespread efforts for Beti Bachao, Padhao and Badhao for women empowerment.

President of SOS Village of India, Shri Rakesh Jinsi told that the SOS Children’s Village established in Balagram, Khajurikalan is the first of two unique villages in the whole world. He said that since its inception in 1964, 7,500 children have been looked after in India. In the family empowerment programme, 30 thousand children are being raised. He thanked the Sanstha for the cooperation being given by the state government.

Director of Balgram Khajurikalan, Shri Dheeraj Kumar said that special education and different types of therapy is provided in Balgram according to the physical disability. The organization also supports rehabilitation efforts for the disabled. Initially, the guests including the Governor offered prayers to the statue of Dr. Hermann Gmeiner, the founder of S.O.S. Balagram.