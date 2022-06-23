OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha government wins first prize in National MSME Award 2022

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : The MSME Department of the Odisha government has been awarded first prize in the category “National MSME Award 2022 to States/UTs for outstanding contribution in the promotion and development of MSME Sector”. Kalahandi has been awarded third prize in the category “National MSME Award 2022 to Aspirational districts for outstanding contribution in the promotion and development of MSME Sector” as the sectoral development was in the line of award parameters.

