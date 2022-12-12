Directorate General of Training under Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) implements Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) in ITIs across the country

The Directorate General of Training under Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) in ITIs across the country.
Establishment and administration of ITIs comes under the jurisdiction of State Government, while the policies such as setting the criterion for affiliation, conducting the examination along with certification and designing curriculum are the responsibilities of the Central Government.
Improving quality of training in ITIs is a continuous process. Towards this inter-alia, standards and norms of affiliation are reviewed, and curriculum and courses are revised as per industry practices. Further, the respective State Governments carry out periodical inspections and joint inspections in coordination with Union Government to measure the quality of training imparted in ITIs. In addition, the Union Government carries out periodical and timely gradings in all ITIs to maintain quality.
The establishment of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) is State/UT subject matter, and whenever a proposal is received from the State Directorate for the setting up of new ITIs, it is examined and decided as per the affiliation standards and norms and granted affiliation. The state wise details of new ITIs opened since 2016 are given in Annexure – I
The Cloud Computing/Coding job roles were included in the revised curriculum of CTS trades like Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Computer Hardware and Network Maintenance (CHNM), Information Technology Support Executive (ITSE) Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance (ICTSM). Trade wise enrollment details are attached in Annexure-II.
DGT has also collaborated with various industry partners like IBM, Cisco, Microsoft to offer short-term online programs on emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, CCNA, through the Bharat Skills learning platform.
In addition, the Directorate General of Training in collaboration with IBM (under CSR) is also conducting a 2 Year Advance Diploma (Vocational) in IT, Networking and Cloud Computing (NSQF Level- 6) in National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) across the country for ITI students of all trades. In current session, a total of 336 students are undergoing training under this course.
Under Craftsman Training Scheme, at present, 14,953 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are running in the country, with total capacity of 25,77,051 seats and 12,24,867 trainees have been admitted in 2021-22 session. The State/UT wise details of Government and Private ITIs and the number of youth enrolled in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) list attached in Annexure III.
Annexure – I
Annexure referred to in reply to part (a) of Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No. 872 to be answered on 12.12.2022.
State/UT-wise details of new ITIs opened since 2016 in the country under CTS:
|Sl. No.
|State/UT
|
Total
|
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|42
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|
|Assam
|16
|
|Bihar
|527
|
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|
|Delhi
|7
|
|Goa
|1
|
|Gujarat
|163
|
|Haryana
|137
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|60
|
|Jammu And Kashmir
|14
|
|Jharkhand
|134
|
|Karnataka
|143
|
|Kerala
|67
|
|Ladakh
|1
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|348
|
|Maharashtra
|187
|
|Manipur
|9
|
|Meghalaya
|2
|
|Nagaland
|6
|
|Odisha
|40
|
|Puducherry
|1
|
|Punjab
|28
|
|Rajasthan
|204
|
|Sikkim
|1
|
|Tamil Nadu
|47
|
|Telangana
|25
|
|Tripura
|8
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|1343
|
|Uttarakhand
|60
|
|West Bengal
|153
|Total
|3,841
Annexure – II
Annexure referred to in reply to part (b) of Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No. 872 to be answered on 12.12.2022.
Trade wise enrolment details of Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA), Computer Hardware & Network Maintenance (CHNM), Information Technology Support Executive (ITSE), Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance (ICTSM):
|Sl. NO.
|Name of the Trade
|Number of ITIs running this Trade
|Total Seating Capacity for this trade
|Number of Trainees enrolled for the session 2021
|1
|Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)
|2998
|155228
|97227
|2
|Computer Hardware & Network Maintenance (CHNM)
|155
|7104
|4333
|3
|Information Technology Support Executive (ITSE)
|38
|2376
|456
|4
|Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance (ICTSM)
|609
|30360
|7972
Annexure – III
Annexure referred to in reply to (c) of Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No.872 to be answered on 12.12.2022.
State/UT-wise details of Government and Private ITIs running and Seating Capacity, Number of youth enrolled under Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) in the country.
|Sl.
No.
|State/UT
|No. of Govt. ITIs
|No. of Pvt. ITIs
|Total No. ITIs
|Seating Capacity
|Enrolment 2021
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|1
|4
|716
|531
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|83
|432
|515
|93280
|45612
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|7
|0
|7
|1764
|497
|4
|Assam
|30
|12
|42
|8352
|3500
|5
|Bihar
|150
|1219
|1369
|185536
|110399
|6
|Chandigarh
|2
|0
|2
|1224
|910
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|119
|113
|232
|35508
|21996
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli Daman and Diu
|3
|0
|3
|1040
|446
|9
|Delhi
|17
|36
|53
|18812
|8774
|10
|Goa
|11
|2
|13
|4088
|2080
|11
|Gujarat
|274
|234
|508
|136508
|81200
|12
|Haryana
|160
|228
|388
|95244
|49032
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|128
|140
|268
|42360
|20302
|14
|Jammu And Kashmir
|49
|1
|50
|10532
|7710
|15
|Jharkhand
|76
|269
|345
|73432
|29760
|16
|Karnataka
|275
|1227
|1502
|172800
|66238
|17
|Kerala
|149
|314
|463
|71502
|35454
|18
|Ladakh
|3
|0
|3
|728
|169
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|0
|1
|480
|374
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|194
|883
|1077
|171919
|63306
|21
|Maharashtra
|422
|606
|1028
|248988
|112997
|22
|Manipur
|10
|0
|10
|244
|108
|23
|Meghalaya
|7
|1
|8
|932
|508
|24
|Mizoram
|3
|0
|3
|792
|256
|25
|Nagaland
|8
|0
|8
|384
|186
|26
|Odisha
|63
|450
|513
|106270
|57353
|27
|Puducherry
|8
|7
|15
|1840
|689
|28
|Punjab
|113
|237
|350
|84040
|39991
|29
|Rajasthan
|160
|1491
|1651
|243120
|95215
|30
|Sikkim
|4
|0
|4
|1012
|181
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|87
|414
|501
|88212
|28490
|32
|Telangana
|66
|229
|295
|54340
|27171
|33
|Tripura
|20
|2
|22
|4812
|1596
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|286
|2937
|3223
|519684
|273714
|35
|Uttarakhand
|105
|84
|189
|25424
|8918
|36
|West Bengal
|150
|138
|288
|71252
|29207
|Total
|3,246
|11,707
|14,953
|25,77,051
|12,24,867
This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.