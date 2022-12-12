Directorate General of Training under Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) implements Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) in ITIs across the country

The Directorate General of Training under Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) in ITIs across the country.

Establishment and administration of ITIs comes under the jurisdiction of State Government, while the policies such as setting the criterion for affiliation, conducting the examination along with certification and designing curriculum are the responsibilities of the Central Government.

Improving quality of training in ITIs is a continuous process. Towards this inter-alia, standards and norms of affiliation are reviewed, and curriculum and courses are revised as per industry practices. Further, the respective State Governments carry out periodical inspections and joint inspections in coordination with Union Government to measure the quality of training imparted in ITIs. In addition, the Union Government carries out periodical and timely gradings in all ITIs to maintain quality.

The establishment of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) is State/UT subject matter, and whenever a proposal is received from the State Directorate for the setting up of new ITIs, it is examined and decided as per the affiliation standards and norms and granted affiliation. The state wise details of new ITIs opened since 2016 are given in Annexure – I

The Cloud Computing/Coding job roles were included in the revised curriculum of CTS trades like Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Computer Hardware and Network Maintenance (CHNM), Information Technology Support Executive (ITSE) Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance (ICTSM). Trade wise enrollment details are attached in Annexure-II.

DGT has also collaborated with various industry partners like IBM, Cisco, Microsoft to offer short-term online programs on emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, CCNA, through the Bharat Skills learning platform.

In addition, the Directorate General of Training in collaboration with IBM (under CSR) is also conducting a 2 Year Advance Diploma (Vocational) in IT, Networking and Cloud Computing (NSQF Level- 6) in National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) across the country for ITI students of all trades. In current session, a total of 336 students are undergoing training under this course.

Under Craftsman Training Scheme, at present, 14,953 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) are running in the country, with total capacity of 25,77,051 seats and 12,24,867 trainees have been admitted in 2021-22 session. The State/UT wise details of Government and Private ITIs and the number of youth enrolled in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) list attached in Annexure III.

Annexure – I

Annexure referred to in reply to part (a) of Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No. 872 to be answered on 12.12.2022.

State/UT-wise details of new ITIs opened since 2016 in the country under CTS:

Sl. No. State/UT Total Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 Andhra Pradesh 42 Arunachal Pradesh 2 Assam 16 Bihar 527 Chhattisgarh 59 Delhi 7 Goa 1 Gujarat 163 Haryana 137 Himachal Pradesh 60 Jammu And Kashmir 14 Jharkhand 134 Karnataka 143 Kerala 67 Ladakh 1 Madhya Pradesh 348 Maharashtra 187 Manipur 9 Meghalaya 2 Nagaland 6 Odisha 40 Puducherry 1 Punjab 28 Rajasthan 204 Sikkim 1 Tamil Nadu 47 Telangana 25 Tripura 8 Uttar Pradesh 1343 Uttarakhand 60 West Bengal 153 Total 3,841

Annexure – II

Annexure referred to in reply to part (b) of Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No. 872 to be answered on 12.12.2022.

Trade wise enrolment details of Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA), Computer Hardware & Network Maintenance (CHNM), Information Technology Support Executive (ITSE), Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance (ICTSM):

Sl. NO. Name of the Trade Number of ITIs running this Trade Total Seating Capacity for this trade Number of Trainees enrolled for the session 2021 1 Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA) 2998 155228 97227 2 Computer Hardware & Network Maintenance (CHNM) 155 7104 4333 3 Information Technology Support Executive (ITSE) 38 2376 456 4 Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance (ICTSM) 609 30360 7972

Annexure – III

Annexure referred to in reply to (c) of Lok Sabha Unstarred Question No.872 to be answered on 12.12.2022.

State/UT-wise details of Government and Private ITIs running and Seating Capacity, Number of youth enrolled under Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) in the country.

Sl. No. State/UT No. of Govt. ITIs No. of Pvt. ITIs Total No. ITIs Seating Capacity Enrolment 2021 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 1 4 716 531 2 Andhra Pradesh 83 432 515 93280 45612 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 0 7 1764 497 4 Assam 30 12 42 8352 3500 5 Bihar 150 1219 1369 185536 110399 6 Chandigarh 2 0 2 1224 910 7 Chhattisgarh 119 113 232 35508 21996 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli Daman and Diu 3 0 3 1040 446 9 Delhi 17 36 53 18812 8774 10 Goa 11 2 13 4088 2080 11 Gujarat 274 234 508 136508 81200 12 Haryana 160 228 388 95244 49032 13 Himachal Pradesh 128 140 268 42360 20302 14 Jammu And Kashmir 49 1 50 10532 7710 15 Jharkhand 76 269 345 73432 29760 16 Karnataka 275 1227 1502 172800 66238 17 Kerala 149 314 463 71502 35454 18 Ladakh 3 0 3 728 169 19 Lakshadweep 1 0 1 480 374 20 Madhya Pradesh 194 883 1077 171919 63306 21 Maharashtra 422 606 1028 248988 112997 22 Manipur 10 0 10 244 108 23 Meghalaya 7 1 8 932 508 24 Mizoram 3 0 3 792 256 25 Nagaland 8 0 8 384 186 26 Odisha 63 450 513 106270 57353 27 Puducherry 8 7 15 1840 689 28 Punjab 113 237 350 84040 39991 29 Rajasthan 160 1491 1651 243120 95215 30 Sikkim 4 0 4 1012 181 31 Tamil Nadu 87 414 501 88212 28490 32 Telangana 66 229 295 54340 27171 33 Tripura 20 2 22 4812 1596 34 Uttar Pradesh 286 2937 3223 519684 273714 35 Uttarakhand 105 84 189 25424 8918 36 West Bengal 150 138 288 71252 29207 Total 3,246 11,707 14,953 25,77,051 12,24,867

This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.