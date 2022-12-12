Under Skill India Mission, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill training through a comprehensive network of skill development centres/institutes under various schemes viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to youths across the country.

The progress of the following schemes is monitored through the respective online web portals as per details given below:

Sl.No. Schemes Online portal Progress made (candidates benefitted) as on September 2022 1 PMKVY www.skillindia.nsdcindia.org 113.05 lakh (from Year 2017-18 to 2021-2022) 2 JSS www.jss.gov.in 14.04 lakh (from Year 2017-18 to 2021-2022) 3 NAPS www.apprenticeshipindia.org 12.47 lakh (from Year 2017-18 to 2021-2022) 4 CTS https://www.ncvtmis.gov.in 64.77 lakh (from Year 2018 to 2022)

Further, progress of the above schemes is also monitored through periodic third party evaluations, call validations and surprise visits.

The district-wise details of male and female beneficiaries under the schemes viz. PMKVY, JSS, NAPS and CTS in Odisha are given at Annexure I, Annexure II, Annexure III and Annexure IV respectively.

Annexure I

Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 860 to be answered on 12.12.2022 regarding ‘MONITOR OF SCHEMES FOR BOYS AND GIRLS’

PMKVY: District-wise details of male and female candidates trained in Odisha:

District Year 2017-18 Year 2018-19 Year 2019-20 Year 2020-21 Year 2021-22 Female Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Anugul 580 633 1,822 2,574 2,609 5,337 386 573 80 44 Balangir 778 1,050 1,005 1,680 1,874 2,381 697 870 493 277 Baleshwar 902 2,140 1,583 3,672 4,504 7,247 960 1,422 400 586 Bargarh 38 122 887 2,432 6,484 4,147 586 1,484 216 143 Bhadrak 742 566 664 434 1,236 3,242 313 1,091 133 341 Boudh 152 88 588 855 427 619 221 729 181 270 Cuttack 3,920 6,600 3,045 5,429 9,734 23,548 4,355 8,360 397 371 Deogarh 76 44 123 74 586 399 2,618 1,870 25 131 Dhenkanal 740 4,750 883 1,969 1,871 7,632 369 578 86 160 Gajapati 468 816 1,792 3,197 3,463 3,994 235 705 156 264 Ganjam 3,122 4,769 1,911 2,734 4,048 6,272 1,461 2,353 627 787 Jagatsinghapur 1,217 2,080 1,203 1,678 2,296 5,400 1,079 2,560 16 220 Jajapur 1,142 2,242 1,097 3,377 2,822 6,867 500 3,153 154 210 Jharsuguda 191 460 165 833 735 1,315 206 369 – 1 Kalahandi 655 2,016 1,672 3,772 2,287 2,220 209 237 Kandhamal 497 573 924 1,161 1,056 927 668 445 180 194 Kendrapara 224 800 695 2,825 1,807 3,961 513 957 177 111 Kendujhar 508 412 635 1,195 1,304 3,355 361 1,592 47 87 Khordha 3,232 6,715 5,328 5,196 12,157 22,832 1,737 3,809 183 340 Koraput 168 249 528 1,176 1,565 3,707 369 788 398 270 Malkangiri – – 371 433 884 536 174 165 17 92 Mayurbhanj 725 1,400 1,326 765 3,620 4,475 519 1,079 145 126 Nabarangpur 553 329 1,188 2,774 490 567 207 214 Nayagarh 485 660 885 1,502 2,215 7,944 203 1,851 167 295 Nuapada 64 328 920 1,033 134 370 271 233 Puri 739 2,500 3,298 3,908 6,132 12,762 867 1,182 307 88 Rayagada 673 1,067 692 983 1,580 3,128 650 522 293 207 Sambalpur 476 261 264 533 637 2,081 571 775 86 33 Sonepur 169 536 70 1,034 677 1,530 423 749 55 48 Sundargarh 1,070 1,227 718 912 2,960 2,762 596 1,083 310 248 Grand Total 23,034 42,760 33,774 55,234 83,063 155,979 24,548 44,271 6,016 6,628

Annexure II

Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 860 to be answered on 12.12.2022 regarding ‘MONITOR OF SCHEMES FOR BOYS AND GIRLS’

JSS: District-wise details of male and female candidates trained in Odisha:

District 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Male Female Male Female Male Female Male Female ANUGUL 119 728 306 1493 389 1331 287 1512 BALANGIR 165 646 374 1432 153 1267 280 1517 BALESHWAR 63 613 252 1549 283 1416 189 1611 BARGARH 0 0 0 0 0 0 287 613 BHADRAK 262 418 897 901 1020 780 828 972 BOUDH 0 0 0 0 0 0 276 624 CUTTACK 19 749 238 1561 177 1283 301 1496 DEOGARH 122 638 279 1520 179 1220 274 1525 DHENKANAL 241 525 402 1398 344 1056 335 1464 GAJAPATI 0 0 0 0 0 0 241 659 GANJAM 0 0 0 0 0 0 174 726 JAGATSINGHAPUR 85 665 333 1481 269 1131 302 1498 JAJAPUR 0 760 144 1656 93 1247 79 1721 KALAHANDI 0 0 0 0 0 0 120 780 KANDHAMAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 243 656 KENDRAPARA 0 0 0 0 0 0 220 680 KENDUJHAR 63 697 251 1609 207 1592 265 1517 KHORDHA 0 742 144 1651 42 1758 21 1779 KORAPUT 202 518 680 1103 385 1414 418 1381 MALKANGIRI 0 0 0 0 0 0 129 770 MAYURBHANJ 0 0 0 0 0 0 47 113 NABARANGPUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 128 772 NAYAGARH 0 0 0 0 0 0 237 663 NUAPADA 91 589 152 1648 256 1539 302 1497 PURI 26 763 208 1592 438 1362 276 1524 RAYAGADA 0 0 0 0 0 0 276 622 SAMBALPUR 21 181 616 1180 0 0 626 1172 SONEPUR 49 752 198 1602 244 1555 315 1481 SUNDARGARH 3 719 80 1721 61 1319 169 1631 Grand Total 1531 10703 5554 25097 4540 21270 7645 32976

Annexure III

Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 860 to be answered on 12.12.2022 regarding ‘MONITOR OF SCHEMES FOR BOYS AND GIRLS’

NAPS: District-wise details of male and female candidates trained in Odisha:

District FY 18-19 FY 19-20 FY 20-21 FY 21-22 female male female male female male Female male Anugul 3 327 13 560 77 1190 Balangir 4 57 3 78 10 114 Baleshwar 6 23 47 121 19 105 Bargarh 2 31 12 27 8 11 Bhadrak 6 5 3 56 Boudh 10 1 Cuttack 1 1 64 91 16 71 106 511 Deogarh 1 2 5 14 9 Dhenkanal 18 6 14 8 28 Gajapati 6 4 8 24 16 15 Ganjam 2 3 2 86 5 123 48 101 Jagatsinghapur 9 100 6 95 15 110 Jajapur 101 289 6 52 74 268 Jharsuguda 13 241 5 160 38 519 Kalahandi 7 7 38 Kandhamal 8 3 35 4 Kendrapara 1 19 15 Kendujhar 2 33 10 59 22 139 Khordha 7 49 40 266 261 361 424 1767 Koraput 59 567 33 543 38 212 Malkangiri 26 2 2 20 Mayurbhanj 1 2 6 3 70 3 11 Nabarangpur 1 19 76 25 182 Nayagarh 1 2 Nuapada 2 4 26 1 21 6 Puri 9 7 209 4 32 12 154 Rayagada 14 96 13 56 5 83 Sambalpur 10 11 108 21 142 73 303 Sonepur Sundargarh 15 65 54 356 31 339 140 804 Grand Total 27 144 402 2989 526 3088 1193 6777

Annexure IV

Annexure referred to in reply to LSUQ No. 860 to be answered on 12.12.2022 regarding ‘MONITOR OF SCHEMES FOR BOYS AND GIRLS’

CTS: District-wise details of male and female candidates trained in Odisha:

District 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Men Women Men Women Men Women Men Women Men Women ANUGUL 2614 216 2526 173 2379 94 2842 151 3156 238 BALANGIR 965 83 927 195 858 134 852 113 988 135 BALASORE 5120 299 5869 265 5605 322 4433 439 4783 747 BALESHWAR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BARGARH 725 85 737 93 790 81 721 59 710 96 BHADRAK 2595 89 2855 87 2240 87 2006 69 2529 200 BOUDH 144 36 239 62 157 85 186 116 224 118 CUTTACK 3875 454 3452 457 3612 508 3829 725 4007 748 DEOGARH 92 1 177 3 212 31 229 36 238 38 DHENKANAL 1235 61 1191 68 1034 71 1078 67 2002 240 GAJAPATI 303 37 351 31 379 26 386 40 421 54 GANJAM 4643 261 4971 468 4948 430 5217 750 5159 796 JAGATSINGHAPUR 1346 126 1443 154 1439 139 1434 182 1767 488 JAJAPUR 1665 89 1897 68 1669 53 1424 57 1849 167 JHARSUGUDA 619 26 652 44 762 41 705 45 778 77 KALAHANDI 552 78 565 110 384 74 423 71 472 124 KANDHAMAL 322 88 232 120 249 63 308 100 328 58 KENDRAPARA 1176 16 1175 31 1027 24 1254 29 1340 131 KENDUJHAR 1653 146 1517 257 1344 165 1712 202 1755 254 KHORDHA 3051 253 3319 348 3132 364 3459 536 3498 502 KORAPUT 947 95 1331 169 1105 149 1197 173 1502 246 MALKANGIRI 218 89 239 71 203 49 258 55 240 51 MAYURBHANJ 3484 488 3770 502 3342 506 2901 663 3570 926 NABARANGPUR 246 119 234 104 230 120 317 149 371 123 NAYAGARH 499 13 559 18 601 18 622 53 708 80 NUAPADA 323 69 333 61 340 64 372 41 375 76 PURI 943 33 1058 33 945 44 925 31 948 62 RAYAGADA 456 34 440 83 382 51 449 52 489 45 SAMBALPUR 1004 141 981 112 1051 80 955 101 972 148 SONEPUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SUBARNAPUR 274 51 252 68 264 24 323 53 368 56 SUNDARGARH 3269 572 3210 580 3860 603 3087 632 4098 732 Grand Total 44358 4148 46502 4835 44543 4500 43904 5790 49645 7756

This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.