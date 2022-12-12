Winter Assembly Parliament : Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has not done any such study to assess the need to prepare re-training modules in various categories as per norms of global industry

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has not done any such study to assess the need to prepare re-training modules in various categories as per norms of global industry to provide the best opportunities to our youth. However, NSDC International under the aegis of MSDE has done a global assessment of demand for the skilled workforce in 16 destination countries namely, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Germany, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Romania, Singapore, Sweden, United States of America, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. Though, no comparative analysis of skill training has been conducted to understand the global requirement.

Under Skill India Mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is imparting skill training through various schemes viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal VikasYojana (PMKVY), Jan ShikshanSansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to the youth in urban and rural areas across the country. As of 30.09.2022, a total of 166.64 Lakh candidates have been trained under PMKVY (since 2015), JSS (since 2018), and NAPS (since 2018) schemes. Of these trained candidates, 9.17 lakh candidates are from Scheduled Tribes (ST). For the State of Haryana, 8.03 lakh candidates have been trained under PMKVY, JSS, and NAPS; of which, 5335 candidates are from Scheduled Tribes. Further, through ITIs, a total of 69.08 Lakh candidates have been trained during 2014-2022. Out of these, 7.72 Lakh candidates are from Scheduled Tribes (ST). For the state of Haryana, 2.90 Lakh candidates have been trained during 2014-2022 through ITIs including Scheduled Tribes candidates.

Ministry has implemented Pradhan Mantri YUVA (PM YUVA) Yojana, a pilot scheme, for creating an enabling ecosystem for entrepreneurship development through entrepreneurship education, training, advocacy and easy access to the entrepreneurship network in skill training institutes. The pilot was implemented in ten States and two Union Territories. As on 31.03.2022, around 62,577 candidates benefited from this scheme across India.

In order to impart skills and competencies to youth including candidates from ST category for competing in the global market various initiatives are being undertaken by MSDE such as; bilateral engagements in the field of skill development to provide a framework of cooperation in areas like information exchange, skill harmonization, recognition of qualification etc. NSDC under the aegis of MSDE has also done B to B agreements to enable employer connect, on the job training, capacity building, etc.

Further, under the scheme of Pravasi Kaushal VikasYojana (PKVY), MSDE in association with MEA is imparting Pre-Departure Orientation Training (PDOT) to candidates so that they have the necessary soft skills to compete in foreign destinations. Also, in order to increase the exposure to international skills standards, the Government has been participating in the World Skills Competition since 2007. In the 2022 edition of the Competition, India has been ranked 11th with 02 Silver Medals 03 Bronze Medals and 13 Medals of Excellence including 01 Medals of Excellence from Haryana.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today