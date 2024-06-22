Diplomatic Discussions Held as Bangladesh PM Calls on President Droupadi Murmu

The Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (June 22, 2024).

Welcoming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the President said that she was delighted to meet her again, just a few days after the swearing in ceremony of the new government. She said these regular interactions reflect the enduring spirit of friendship and cooperation, that began with the journey of Bangladesh’s Liberation War of 1971.

The President was happy to note that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has made significant economic progress.

The President noted that India and Bangladesh are moving ahead rapidly to strengthen their cooperation in various areas and are entering into new sectors also. She expressed confidence that this will chart the future course of the India-Bangladesh relationship.

During a warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders agreed to work together to enhance the relationship across all domains including economic ties, development partnership, defense cooperation, energy security, and connectivity.

This is the first State Visit hosted by India after the formation of the new government on June 9, 2024.