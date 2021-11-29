Digital India has contributed immensely to transforming lives of people, making digital economy and creating strategic advantage for country: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : A week-long Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav was inaugurated by Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Govt of India on 29th November, 2021 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The other dignitaries on the dais were Ajay Sawhney, Secretary-MeitY, and Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Addl. Secretary-MeitY, Ms. Debjani Ghosh, President-NASSCOM and Abhishek Singh, CEO-MyGov and NeGD.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar in his address, stated that 2021 is a remarkable year. Digital India has proved the resilience of digital infrastructure and services and India has emerged more confident and more optimistic nation in post-pandemic world. He recalled that Digital India has contributed immensely to transforming the lives of people, making digital economy and creating strategic advantage for the country. Recognizing growing intensity of technology and aspirations of citizen in future, he summed up the required actions on six fronts namely connectivity for all, smart architecture driven digitalization of the government services and products, trillion-dollar digital economy in India, global standard law, leadership position in advanced technology esp. Artificial Intelligence and 5G and broad-based Skill and talent pool. He concluded that the implementation calls for Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas.

Ajay Sawhney stated that it is the moment to celebrate what we have achieved and to chalk plan of action for future and for making new India. He said that plethora of digital services are operational and now, it is high time that harmonization of standalone silo projects in social sectors is done through nation-wide public digital platforms in partnership with Industry. He stresses on single sign-on, multiple windows to get complete array of services, and choice to citizens to walk-in to assisted mode of service delivery centers. He also touched on making digital products in India especially using emerging technologies.

While addressing the event, Abhishek Singh, CEO-MyGov and NeGD, highlighted digital transformational initiatives, paid tributes to the contributors of making Digital India and said that the vision of Digital India is the guiding force for current and future digital initiatives and all efforts being made to realise the same. He briefly talked about the event schedule over the next 7 days, covering topics namely Digital India – Public Platforms & State initiatives, Emerging Technologies including AI, Meity Startup Hub, Making India Aatmanirbhar in Electronics manufacturing, Empowering Citizens through CSCs, Swadeshi Microprocessors and National Supercomputing Mission, Citizen Engagement with MyGov and Digital Payment Utsav. He also informed that an exhibition having 50 stalls have been opened and top 20 teams from Government schools are showcasing AI enabled solutions.

Dr. Rajendra Kumar remarked that India has arrived at the world’s digital space and now, India is one of the largest mobile manufacturing countries in the world. He also emphasized on continued efforts to move from applications to platforms, to make AatmaNirbhar Bharat in electronics manufacturing, to get foothold on emerging tech – AI and 5G, to make advancement in cyber security and to work out sound legal framework in digital domain especially in data protection.

Ms. Debjani Ghosh commended the India’s contribution in technology space for inclusive development. She stated that India has shown true meaning of technology to the world i.e. inclusive development, technology for public good and technology targeted towards to the bottom of pyramid. She also touched on the Government and Industry partnership as a part of TEAM INDIA, a term coined by MeitY.

The inaugural session witnessed launch of 75 Success Stories under Digital India, a movie on Digital India achievements, and [email protected] India’s AI Journey. The policy for Delivery of UMANG Services in Assisted Mode was also announced. The inaugural session was preceded by the opening of exhibition halls comprising around 50 stalls on Government and start-up’s initiatives.

Detailed agenda of the event is available on https://amritmahotsav.negd.in/

The event was live streamed on the official YouTube Channel of Digital India: https://www.youtube.com/DigitalIndiaofficial/