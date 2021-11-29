Under PMAY-U, 114.06 lakh houses sanctioned, 89.36 lakh grounded and 52.55 lakh completed or delivered so far

New Delhi : Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), participating States/Union Territories (UTs) have undertaken a demand survey and assessed a demand of 112.24 lakh houses in urban areas. Against this, a total of 114.06 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far. Of the sanctioned houses, 89.36 lakh houses have been grounded for construction; of which 52.55 lakh houses have been completed/ delivered. States/UTs have been advised to complete all the sanctioned projects/ houses within the stipulated timeline. State/UT-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded and completed/ delivered under PMAY-U including that in West Bengal are at Annexure-I.
Including West Bengal, State/UT wise details of achievement to fullfil the demands of houses to be built under Housing for All scheme (PMAY-U)
[as on 22nd November, 2021]
|
Sr.No.
|Name of the State/UT
|Physical Progress of Construction of Houses (Nos)
|Sanctioned
|Grounded*
|Completed/
Delivered*
|1
|
States
|Andhra Pradesh
|20,40,390
|16,47,867
|4,77,966
|2
|Bihar
|3,64,416
|2,21,222
|94,254
|3
|Chhattisgarh
|2,99,376
|2,30,050
|1,45,475
|4
|Goa
|4,154
|4,096
|4,096
|5
|Gujarat
|8,59,321
|7,85,737
|6,22,734
|6
|Haryana
|2,86,315
|79,651
|46,122
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|12,681
|12,967
|6,185
|8
|Jharkhand
|2,34,774
|1,91,467
|1,06,060
|9
|Karnataka
|6,93,504
|4,68,896
|2,52,082
|10
|Kerala
|1,40,439
|1,24,653
|1,01,721
|11
|Madhya Pradesh
|8,64,747
|7,76,630
|4,65,520
|12
|Maharashtra
|13,52,080
|7,94,941
|5,26,603
|13
|Odisha
|1,77,528
|1,36,205
|98,203
|14
|Punjab
|1,10,880
|94,798
|46,543
|15
|Rajasthan
|2,21,268
|1,64,761
|1,38,880
|16
|Tamil Nadu
|7,19,813
|6,23,523
|4,48,937
|17
|Telangana
|2,27,364
|2,38,755
|2,08,340
|18
|Uttar Pradesh
|17,33,672
|14,23,139
|9,71,143
|19
|Uttarakhand
|46,821
|31,094
|21,638
|20
|West Bengal
|5,32,225
|4,52,377
|2,78,650
|Sub-total(States):-
|109,21,768
|85,02,829
|50,61,152
|21
|
North East States
|Arunachal Pradesh
|7,430
|8,026
|3,685
|22
|Assam
|1,37,847
|1,09,041
|33,168
|23
|Manipur
|53,537
|38,336
|5,640
|24
|Meghalaya
|5,333
|3,863
|1,730
|25
|Mizoram
|39,872
|25,388
|4,704
|26
|Nagaland
|34,228
|31,826
|6,789
|27
|Sikkim
|637
|640
|344
|28
|Tripura
|92,128
|69,830
|53,142
|Sub-total(N.E.States):-
|3,71,012
|2,86,950
|1,09,202
|29
|
Union Territories
|A & NIsland (UT)
|602
|602
|43
|30
|Chandigarh (UT)
|1,580
|6,540
|6,540
|31
|UT of DNH&DD
|8,172
|7,740
|5,515
|32
|Delhi (NCR)
|25,930
|66,510
|49,910
|33
|J&K (UT)
|56,218
|44,178
|11,160
|34
|Ladakh (UT)
|1,373
|1,062
|502
|35
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|–
|–
|–
|36
|Puducherry (UT)
|14,942
|15,546
|6,601
|Sub-total(UT):-
|1,08,817
|1,42,178
|80,271
|Grand Total^:-
|114.06Lakh
|89.36Lakh
|52.55Lakh
^Includes subsidy released recently to 4115 houses for beneficiaries under CLSS.
*Included in complete houses of earlier NURM.
This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.