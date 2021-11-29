Under PMAY-U, 114.06 lakh houses sanctioned, 89.36 lakh grounded and 52.55 lakh completed or delivered so far

New Delhi : Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), participating States/Union Territories (UTs) have undertaken a demand survey and assessed a demand of 112.24 lakh houses in urban areas. Against this, a total of 114.06 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far. Of the sanctioned houses, 89.36 lakh houses have been grounded for construction; of which 52.55 lakh houses have been completed/ delivered. States/UTs have been advised to complete all the sanctioned projects/ houses within the stipulated timeline. State/UT-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded and completed/ delivered under PMAY-U including that in West Bengal are at Annexure-I.

Including West Bengal, State/UT wise details of achievement to fullfil the demands of houses to be built under Housing for All scheme (PMAY-U)

[as on 22nd November, 2021]

 

 

Sr.No.

 Name of the State/UT Physical Progress of Construction of Houses (Nos)
Sanctioned Grounded* Completed/

Delivered*
1  

States

 Andhra Pradesh 20,40,390 16,47,867 4,77,966
2 Bihar 3,64,416 2,21,222 94,254
3 Chhattisgarh 2,99,376 2,30,050 1,45,475
4 Goa 4,154 4,096 4,096
5 Gujarat 8,59,321 7,85,737 6,22,734
6 Haryana 2,86,315 79,651 46,122
7 Himachal Pradesh 12,681 12,967 6,185
8 Jharkhand 2,34,774 1,91,467 1,06,060
9 Karnataka 6,93,504 4,68,896 2,52,082
10 Kerala 1,40,439 1,24,653 1,01,721
11 Madhya Pradesh 8,64,747 7,76,630 4,65,520
12 Maharashtra 13,52,080 7,94,941 5,26,603
13 Odisha 1,77,528 1,36,205 98,203
14 Punjab 1,10,880 94,798 46,543
15 Rajasthan 2,21,268 1,64,761 1,38,880
16 Tamil Nadu 7,19,813 6,23,523 4,48,937
17 Telangana 2,27,364 2,38,755 2,08,340
18 Uttar Pradesh 17,33,672 14,23,139 9,71,143
19 Uttarakhand 46,821 31,094 21,638
20 West Bengal 5,32,225 4,52,377 2,78,650
Sub-total(States):- 109,21,768 85,02,829 50,61,152
21  

North East States

 Arunachal Pradesh 7,430 8,026 3,685
22 Assam 1,37,847 1,09,041 33,168
23 Manipur 53,537 38,336 5,640
24 Meghalaya 5,333 3,863 1,730
25 Mizoram 39,872 25,388 4,704
26 Nagaland 34,228 31,826 6,789
27 Sikkim 637 640 344
28 Tripura 92,128 69,830 53,142
Sub-total(N.E.States):- 3,71,012 2,86,950 1,09,202
29  

Union Territories

 A & NIsland (UT) 602 602 43
30 Chandigarh (UT) 1,580 6,540 6,540
31 UT of DNH&DD 8,172 7,740 5,515
32 Delhi (NCR) 25,930 66,510 49,910
33 J&K (UT) 56,218 44,178 11,160
34 Ladakh (UT) 1,373 1,062 502
35 Lakshadweep (UT)
36 Puducherry (UT) 14,942 15,546 6,601
Sub-total(UT):- 1,08,817 1,42,178 80,271
Grand Total^:- 114.06Lakh 89.36Lakh 52.55Lakh

^Includes subsidy released recently to 4115 houses for beneficiaries under CLSS.

*Included in complete houses of earlier NURM.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

