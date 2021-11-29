Under PMAY-U, 114.06 lakh houses sanctioned, 89.36 lakh grounded and 52.55 lakh completed or delivered so far

New Delhi : Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), participating States/Union Territories (UTs) have undertaken a demand survey and assessed a demand of 112.24 lakh houses in urban areas. Against this, a total of 114.06 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far. Of the sanctioned houses, 89.36 lakh houses have been grounded for construction; of which 52.55 lakh houses have been completed/ delivered. States/UTs have been advised to complete all the sanctioned projects/ houses within the stipulated timeline. State/UT-wise details of houses sanctioned, grounded and completed/ delivered under PMAY-U including that in West Bengal are at Annexure-I.

Including West Bengal, State/UT wise details of achievement to fullfil the demands of houses to be built under Housing for All scheme (PMAY-U)

[as on 22nd November, 2021]

Sr.No. Name of the State/UT Physical Progress of Construction of Houses (Nos) Sanctioned Grounded* Completed/ Delivered* 1 States Andhra Pradesh 20,40,390 16,47,867 4,77,966 2 Bihar 3,64,416 2,21,222 94,254 3 Chhattisgarh 2,99,376 2,30,050 1,45,475 4 Goa 4,154 4,096 4,096 5 Gujarat 8,59,321 7,85,737 6,22,734 6 Haryana 2,86,315 79,651 46,122 7 Himachal Pradesh 12,681 12,967 6,185 8 Jharkhand 2,34,774 1,91,467 1,06,060 9 Karnataka 6,93,504 4,68,896 2,52,082 10 Kerala 1,40,439 1,24,653 1,01,721 11 Madhya Pradesh 8,64,747 7,76,630 4,65,520 12 Maharashtra 13,52,080 7,94,941 5,26,603 13 Odisha 1,77,528 1,36,205 98,203 14 Punjab 1,10,880 94,798 46,543 15 Rajasthan 2,21,268 1,64,761 1,38,880 16 Tamil Nadu 7,19,813 6,23,523 4,48,937 17 Telangana 2,27,364 2,38,755 2,08,340 18 Uttar Pradesh 17,33,672 14,23,139 9,71,143 19 Uttarakhand 46,821 31,094 21,638 20 West Bengal 5,32,225 4,52,377 2,78,650 Sub-total(States):- 109,21,768 85,02,829 50,61,152 21 North East States Arunachal Pradesh 7,430 8,026 3,685 22 Assam 1,37,847 1,09,041 33,168 23 Manipur 53,537 38,336 5,640 24 Meghalaya 5,333 3,863 1,730 25 Mizoram 39,872 25,388 4,704 26 Nagaland 34,228 31,826 6,789 27 Sikkim 637 640 344 28 Tripura 92,128 69,830 53,142 Sub-total(N.E.States):- 3,71,012 2,86,950 1,09,202 29 Union Territories A & NIsland (UT) 602 602 43 30 Chandigarh (UT) 1,580 6,540 6,540 31 UT of DNH&DD 8,172 7,740 5,515 32 Delhi (NCR) 25,930 66,510 49,910 33 J&K (UT) 56,218 44,178 11,160 34 Ladakh (UT) 1,373 1,062 502 35 Lakshadweep (UT) – – – 36 Puducherry (UT) 14,942 15,546 6,601 Sub-total(UT):- 1,08,817 1,42,178 80,271 Grand Total^:- 114.06Lakh 89.36Lakh 52.55Lakh

^Includes subsidy released recently to 4115 houses for beneficiaries under CLSS.

*Included in complete houses of earlier NURM.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.