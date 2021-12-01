Dharmendra Pradhan says, Pragyata guidelines on digital education issued for schools

New Delhi : Keeping in view the availability of digital infrastructure PRAGYATA Guidelines on Digital Education had been issued to all State governments as well as Schools directly under Central Government as advice. The guidelines brief on various modes of digital education including online mode that depends more on availability of internet, partially online mode that utilizes the blended approach of digital technology and other offline activities, and offline mode that utilizes television and radio as a major medium of instruction of education. The guidelines can be accessed at:

https://www.education.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/pragyata-guidelines_0.pdf

This information was given by the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.