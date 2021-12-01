TPCODL celebrates quality month in November; Sustainability remains focus

Bhubaneswar: Reiterating its commitment to quality TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and Government of Odisha, observed the month of November as Quality Month with an intent to enhance level of quality awareness among the consumers and the employees.

The theme for this year’s Quality Month – Sustainability: Improving our products, people and planet – emphasized adoption of sustainable approach to meet the needs. Multiple initiatives, including training programs by internal and external industry experts, quality awareness sessions, project presentations, Kaizen competitions etc., were conducted during the month for the employees to imbibe the culture of continuous improvement in them. Opening and closing ceremonies of Quality Month celebration witnessed demonstration of 26 innovation projects.

Various customer connect sessions were also organised with Residential Welfare Associations, industrial customers and rural customers to establish a stronger connect with TPCODL. A lot of emphasis was given to continuous improvement in systems and processes in new connection, complaint Management, etc. to achieve desired quality in service delivery and higher customer satisfaction.

TPCODL has received tremendous success in the recently concluded Chapter Convention Quality Concepts (CCQC) organized by Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) at New Delhi. It bagged 6 awards in gold category out of 10 Quality Control Circle (QCC) projects.

“At TPCODL, quality is recognised as one of the most important pillars for business sustenance. As part of our vision, we aspire to provide reliable power supply and world class service to all our customers by ensuring the best quality in every aspect of our operations,” said Mr. M. Shenbagam, CEO, TPCODL, during the closing ceremony of Quality Month celebration.