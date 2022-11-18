NationalTop News

Dharmendra Pradhan meets the family of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyar in Varanasi today during the ongoing Kashi Tamil Sangamam

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today in Varanasi met Shri K V Krishnan, 96-year-old nephew of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiyar and his family.

 

One of the greatest Tamil literary figures of all time, Mahakavi Bharathiyar’s home on the banks of Hanuman Ghat in Kashi is a pilgrimage. He said that Subramania Bharathiyar’s ideals on social justice and women empowerment is more relevant now than ever. Kashi had a profound influence on shaping Bharathiyar’s personality and KashiTamilSangamam celebrates the philosophical unity and commonality between our two great cultures, he further added. He also said that Mahakavi will forever be an inspiration for next generations.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.