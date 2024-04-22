Dhanuka Introduces powerful Insecticide ‘LaNevo’ Alongside a Bio-fertilizer

Bengaluru : Leading agrochemical company Dhanuka Agritech Limited unveiled two groundbreaking products — the powerful insecticide ‘ LaNevo’, and the bio-fertilizer ‘MYCORe Super’, designed to revolutionize crop protection and yield enhancement in agriculture.

‘LaNevo’ marks a strategic collaboration with Nissan Chemical Corporation, Japan, further strengthening Dhanuka’s insecticide portfolio. LaNevo offers dual benefits with a unique mode of action for enhanced crop protection against sucking and chewing pests. It is designed to minimize resistance development and, promoting healthier crops and higher yields.

Mr. Rahul Dhanuka, Joint Managing Director, Dhanuka Agritech Limited, along with senior officials from Nissan Chemicals Corporation, addressed a large gathering of retailers, major dealers from Karnataka outlining the specifications and benefits of the new products.

Mr. Dhanuka said, this launch signifies Dhanuka’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture.

“We are introducing a new insecticide, LaNevo, specifically designed to help vegetable farmers. This powerful broad-spectrum insecticide effectively controls a wide range of pests, including Jassid, Thrips, Whiteflies, and Leaf Miners. By targeting both sucking and chewing pests, LaNevo offers farmers better control over crop damage,” he said.

Mr Y Fukagawa San, General Manager and Head of International Sales Nissan Chemical Japan, said ‘LaNevo’ is tough for insect-pest resistance development, and effectively controls leaf’s lower surface hiding insect-pest. This powerful insecticide is easy to apply, promoting healthier crops and higher yields,” he said.

Dr. R.K. Yadav, Managing Director, Nissan Agro Tech India Pvt. Ltd., said farmers can trust in LaNevo’s dual power, reliability and quick action to protect their crops and ensure a bountiful harvest.

“For best results, apply Lanevo at the initial appearance of pests in your chilli, tomato, brinjal crops,” he advised the farmers attending the event.

Introducing the bio-fertilizer ‘MYCORe Super’, Mr. Manoj Varshney, National Marketing Head of Dhanuka Agritech, highlighted its effectiveness in high-value crops to increase output and quality.

“Harnessing the power of natural biological processes, our product offers the most advanced solution to farmers seeking to optimize their agricultural outputs while minimising their environmental impact,” Varshney added.

The company launched these products in Tirupati yesterday and will be launching them in other geographies in coming days.

Dhanuka Agritech remains committed to driving innovation in agriculture, ensuring farmers have access to cutting-edge solutions that optimize productivity and sustainability.