Dhamra Port observes National Maritime week

Dhamra : In observation of Maritime Week, a jubilant celebration unfolded, honoring the critical role of maritime transportation in global trade. From March 30th to April 5th of 2024, various events and activities were organized, highlighting the significance of the maritime industry, and recognizing the dedicated efforts of seafarers, port and maritime professionals.

The week-long celebrations started off with educational workshops aimed at raising awareness among local school children. The kids particularly enjoyed the debate & quiz sessions. Sports enthusiasts were treated to a thrilling lineup of events, including cricket, badminton, and tug of war. Teams competed in a fun cricket tournament, adding excitement to Maritime Week. The Maritime Day seminar, graced by Guest Mr. Ashok Mahapatra (Retired Director, MSD, IMO, United Nations), Mr. Amitav Mohanty (Scientist, ISRO) and Capt. Harendra Mahapatra (Ex-Chairman, Orissa Assembly of Small & Medium Enterprises), explored into industry trends and challenges, igniting insightful discussions among attendees. Their expertise offered a visionary outlook, inspiring participants to contribute to the sector's growth and development.

The highlight of the celebration was the prestigious award ceremony, headed by Mr. Devendra Thakar, CEO Dhamra Port, Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, COO Dhamra Port and Capt. Ajit Narayan Mahapatra, Conservator, PFSO cum Head-Marine Dhamra Port, where individuals, as well as various competition winners were honored for their outstanding contributions and achievements. Their dedication and excellence serve as shining examples, fostering unity and cooperation within the maritime community. Capt. Mirza Baig, Senior Pilot explained the importance of celebrating the Maritime week and gave vote of thanks to all the distinguished guests.