DGCA gave in-principle approval to Air India & Indigo to import aircrafts

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted in-principle approval to Air India Ltd. and Interglobe Aviation Ltd (Indigo) for import of 470 and 500 aircraft respectively. The details of the aircraft  approved for being imported  by DGCA are  enclosed as Annexure. Information with respect to the cost of acquisition of these aircraft, being of commercial nature between the airline and the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is  not available.

Availability of parking slots is ensured at the time of grant of NOC for actual import of aircraft. As per the  induction plan of the airlines,  the aircraft are proposed to be imported during the period  2023-2035. The  airline operators  have been advised by DGCA  to share their induction plan with airport operators for ensuring availability of parking slots.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Annexure

Details of In-Principle Import permissions obtained by Air India Ltd and InterGlobe
Aviation Ltd.

S.
No.		 Name of Airlines Aircraft No. of aircraft
1 Air India Ltd. A320 Neo family 210
B737 family 140
A350 family 40
B777-9 10
B787-9 20
B737-8 50
2 InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (Indigo) A320 Neo family 500
