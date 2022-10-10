DG NCC felicitates the Girls Hockey Team for their victory in 28th Nehru Under-17 Girls Hockey Tournament

New Delhi : Director General National Cadet Corps Lt General Gurbirpal Singh felicitated the NCC Girls Hockey Team which won the 28th Nehru Under-17 Girls Hockey Tournament. They beat the Madhya Pradesh women’s Hockey Academy by 6-0 in the final held in New Delhi on 09 October 2022.

Sakshi Rana of the NCC Girls Hockey Team was adjudged ‘best player of the tournament’ for her outstanding performance throughout the tournament and Tamanna Yadav was declared ‘player of the match’ for scoring three goals in the final.

DG NCC congratulated the team for their hard work which enabled the team to clinch the trophy.