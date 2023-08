Dharma : Devendra Thakar takes charge as Chief Executive Officer of Dhamra Port, a fully owned subsidiary of Adani Ports & SEZ on 25th August 2023. Mr. Thakar has about three decades of experience in the Government & private sector and has been associated with Adani Group since 2008. Mr Thakar is an engineering cum business graduate and is part of APSEZ core leadership pool.