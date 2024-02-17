Development Commissioner and Industry Secy visit Tata Steel Special Economic Zone

Gopalpur, February 16, 2024: Senior State Government officials visited Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited’s (TSSEZL) Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP) to understand the status of various units present, explore growth opportunities, and advance development initiatives within the Industrial Park.

Anu Garg, IAS, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Government of Odisha, Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Odisha, and Bhupendra Singh Poonia, IAS, Managing Director, Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) and Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL), Government of Odisha, visited the Industrial Park and assessed the progress of the projects set up inside it. The officials engaged in insightful discussions and exchanged ideas with TSSEZL representatives and various units within the zone.

Saurabh Sugandh, Chief (Projects), TSSEZL Rakesh Patro, Head (Corporate Services), TSSEZL and other senior officials of the company were present during the visit and discussed topics pertaining to the utility corridor connecting TSSEZ to Gopalpur port and the infrastructure development.

During the visit, the dignitaries also interacted with key representatives of units established in GIP of TSSEZL, including Mahadhan Agritech Limited (MAL), Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL), Ferro Chrome Plant (Tata Steel).

TSSEZL, a subsidiary of Tata Steel Limited, is developing Gopalpur Industrial Park (GIP) as an emerging manufacturing hub for domestic and export-oriented industries. Several industrial units are already operational in GIP including Tata Steel’s Ferro Chrome Plant, Tata Consumer Products Limited, and many others. Additionally, projects by Mahadhan Agritech Limited (a 100% subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Limited) and GAIL Gas Limited are underway in the Park.

The ongoing developments in Gopalpur Industrial Park are aligned with the State’s vision for sustainable industrial development and job creation. Recently, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, laid the foundation stone for two green fuel projects by Acme Cleantech Solutions Private Limited and Avaada Green H2 Private Limited in a ceremony at Gopalpur, Ganjam, marking a significant milestone in Odisha’s sustainable industrial development.