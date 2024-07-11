DEPwD invites applications for National Awards for Institutions engaged in empowering persons with Disabilities 2024

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been implementing the Scheme of National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities. On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities i.e. 3rd December, every year, the Department confers National Awards on Individuals, Institutions, Organizations, State/District etc for their outstanding achievements and work done towards empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

The Department has published advertisement in the national / regional dailies inviting applications for National Awards for the year 2024 through online mode only on Awards Portal of Ministry of Home Affairs (www.awards.gov.in). The guidelines for National Awards for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities have been simplified and rationalized and are available on the web portal of the Department – www.depwd.gov.in . Category-wise details of national awards, eligibility criteria, selection procedure, etc. is also available on the website.

The online nomination / application has started from 15th June 2024 and the last date for the nominations is 31st July, 2024. Letters are sent to the State/UTs Government and others on 24.06.2024 to give wide publicity for sending applications/nominations for the above awards.