Plans afoot to boost Lighthouse Tourism in India: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a Stakeholders Meeting to boost Lighthouse Tourism in Vizhinijam, Kerala today. Organised by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships – an organisation under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Govt of India, the meet was aimed at conceptualising & strategising to showcase the unique tourism potential of lighthouses as spots of historical, cultural and scenic confluence.
Under the visionary MIV 2030 initiative, the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGLL) is actively promoting lighthouse tourism across India. This initiative aims to revitalize existing lighthouse facilities by repurposing them for alternative uses, including the development of heritage and maritime museums. Notable transformations include lighthouses in Chennai- Alleppey, Kannur; Vizhinjam, Thangasseri, Vypin in Kerala & Chandrabhaga in Odisha. Furthermore, the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 seeks to develop lighthouses as tourist spots, fostering local economies & promoting cultural exchange.