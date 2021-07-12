Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Bhai attended Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: The Annual Rath Yatra Festival was held at the Jagannath Temple situated at Adalaj in between Ahmedabad and Gandhi Nagar amidst covid restrictions. Organised by the Temple Management body shree Jagannath Cultural Academy and Research Center (JCARC) the chariot pulling ceremony was conducted in a devotional atmosphere. The Festivities and religious rituals were live streamed in Facebook. The Four dieties were taken in Pahandi to the colourfully decorated chariot with the recitals of hymns, shouting of slogans like Haribol, Jai Jagannath and playing of musical instruments like Ghanta, Kartala, Mardala, Jhanja, Mrudanga. The special attraction of the event was the Pahandi journey of Goddess Subhadra being conducted exclusively by ladies.

Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Bhai Patel graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Shri Patel and the Chairman of JCARC Dr. Sudeep Kumar Nanda conducted the traditional sweeping of chariot called ‘Chhera Pahanra’. The chariot was pulled till 100 metres as a symbolic gesture inside the temple premises. After that the deities were taken back from the chariot and placed in the pandal at the community hall of the temple in ground floor. The general public can have a view of Gods and Goddess at here till the Niladri Bije day on 23rd July 2021 informed the member secretary of JCARC Badri Mahapatra. Around 2000 devotees participated in today’s sojourn of Lord of the universe to His Aunt’s House, Shri Mohapatra added.

The Festival was meticulously arranged and properly managed by the trustees and committee members, which include chairman Sudip Kumar Nanda, Hare Krushna Dash, Maheswar Sahu, Member Secretary Badri Mahapatra, Rabi Ranjan Panda, Dr. Nibedita Sahu, Ratindra Nath Kanungo, Leela Dash and Truptimayee Mohapatra.

