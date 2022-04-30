Department of Fisheries organises webinar on “Neoteric Techniques and Technologies in Fisheries and Aquaculture”

New Delhi : Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India organized a webinar on “Neoteric Techniques and Technologies in Fisheries and Aquaculture” today under the week-long “Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari” campaign from 25th to 30th April 2022 as a part of ongoing celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The event was presided over by Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Department of Fisheries (DoF), Government of India (GOI) and well-attended by more than 350 participants including fishers, farmers, entrepreneurs, officials of Department of Fisheries, GoI and fisheries officials of different States/UTs, faculties from State Agriculture, Veterinary and Fisheries universities, scientists, hatchery owners, students and stakeholders from aquaculture industry across the country.

In his inaugural address, Union Secretary Fisheries, Shri Swain highlighted the growth and development of fisheries sector over the recent years and added that there is ample scope and need of expansion and diversification of Indian fisheries and aquaculture with the help of advanced technologies. He further requested the scientists and entrepreneurs to motivate farmers and develop innovative ways for increasing profits, decreasing input cost, species diversification and increasing the production and productivity of fish species and commercialize these techniques. Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary (Inland Fisheries), in his opening remarks, briefly highlighted that GOI is promoting scientific methods, innovations and infusion of modern technologies by providing financial assistance under various schemes which can benefit fishers and farmers of the country using latest techniques and the need of research and development in focus areas.

The Webinar began with the welcome address by Shri Sanjay Pandey, Assistant Commissioner, DoF along with introduction of the theme of the Webinar and the distinguished panelists, Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary (Inland Fisheries) along with Dr. A. P. Sharma, Former Director, ICAR-CIFRI and Dr. L. Narasimha Murthy, Senior Executive Director, NFDB and other participants.

During the technical session, Dr. A. P. Sharma, Former Director- ICAR CIFRI made a comprehensive presentation on “Technological trends in fisheries and aquaculture” focusing on the reproductive innovations, productivity trends, molecular technologies, along with commercially viable trends like RAS, biofloc technology, coldwater fisheries, ornamental fisheries, multi trophic aquaculture, aquatic health management, genetics and biotechnology along with future technologies highlighted the importance of investing in good quality fish feed for ensuring high quality fish is produced and reared. Dr. L. Narasimha Murthy, Senior Executive Director, NFDB gave an insightful presentation on “Training & Capacity building on new technologies in fisheries and aquaculture” and highlighted the significance of skill & capacity building of fishers/fish farmers for building a pool of skilled workforce in the Aquaculture activities.

After the presentation, a session sharing the success stories was also held and stories highlighting the success aquaculture ventures were presented by the Department of Fisheries, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh which served as motivation of the participants.This was followed by an open discussion forum with the participants, led by Shri Sagar Mehra with Dr. A. P. Sharma and Dr. L. Narasimha Murthy, focusing on real-time successful techniques being invented and practiced by fish farmers accross the country. The forum also provided an opportunity to the participants to ask relevant questions and queries about benefits under various schemes run by the GoI. The webinar concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. S. K. Dwivedi, Assistant Commissioner, DoF.