SEMI and IESA discuss potential for Electronics and Semiconductor Industry in India

New Delhi : In the backdrop of Semicon India 2022 being organised in Bengaluru from 29th April to 1st May 2022 by Ministry of Electronics & IT and the recently announced Scheme for Promotion of Semiconductor Eco-System in India with a massive outlay of Rs 76,000 Crores, SEMI President and CEO Mr. Ajit Manocha met India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) leaders Mr. Vivek Tyagi the Chairman and Mr. K Krishna Moorthy, the CEO and President of IESA in New Delhi and Bangalore to explore collaboration opportunities for promoting the semiconductor and electronics industry. The vision is to catalyse the industry in India and support investors by ensuring that the benefits of the semiconductor and other schemes under National Policy on Electronics are delivered to them and targets achieved.

SEMI, headquartered in Milpitas, California, USA, is the leading global industry association comprising companies involved in the semiconductor, electronics design and manufacturing supply chain connecting a vast global community from electronics domain serving more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide.

IESA is the premier trade body committed to the development of a vibrant Indian Semiconductor and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem and evangelizing the dream of establishing “Brand India” that is recognized worldwide as a go-to destination for electronic products. IESA acts as a trusted knowledge partner to the Central and State Governments helping device policies and incentives for the ESDM industry to help attract investments into India. To promote technology solutions to positively impact the lives of 1.3 billion Indian citizens is a key aim for IESA, which it achieves by bridging the gap between academia and industry to bring innovations faster to market. IESA is headed by Mr. K Krishna Moorthy who is the President and CEO.

The two associations agreed to foster collaboration and identify potential opportunities in upcoming semiconductor and microelectronics sector in the country and work to realise the potential.

