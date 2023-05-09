Department of Fertilizers takes multi-pronged measures to stop Diversion and Black Marketing of Fertilizers in the country

Multipronged measures are being taken by Department of Fertilizers, Government of India for deterrence against any malpractices and ensuring quality fertilizers for the farmers, under the directions of Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. These measures have resulted in averting diversion and black marketing of fertilizers in the country.

Special teams of dedicated officers called Fertilizer Flying Squads (FFS) have been formed to keep a strict vigil and to check diversion, black marketing, hoarding and supply of sub-standard quality of fertilizers across the country.

The Fertilizer Flying Squads have conducted over 370 surprise inspections across 15 states/UTs which included mixture units, Single Superphosphate (SSP) units and NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium) units. Consequentially, 30 FIRs have been registered for diversion of urea, and 70,000 bags have been seized of suspected urea (from Gujarat, Kerala, Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka (excl. GSTN seizure). Of which 26199 bags have been disposed of as per FCO guidelines). The FFS have also inspected three border districts of Bihar (Araria, Purnia, W.Champaran) and 3 FIRs have been filed against urea diverting units; 10 including 3 mixture manufacturing units in border districts have been de-authorized.

112 mixture manufacturers have been deauthorized due to several discrepancies and lapses found in documentation and procedures. Sample testing have also been ramped up with 268 samples tested as of now, of which 89 (33%) have been declared sub-standard and 120 (45%) found with neem oil content. For the first time, 11 persons have been jailed under Prevention of Blackmarketing and Maintenance of Supplies (PBM) Act for diversion and black marketing of urea in the last one year. Several other legal and administrative proceedings have also been exercised by states through Essential commodities (EC) act and Fertilizer Control Order (FCO).

Inspections by Fertilizer Flying Squad No. of Units State Mixture Fertilizer Units Urea Diversion Units SSP Exporter 1 Gujarat 61 19 7 5 2 Rajasthan 27 1 3 UP 13 10 4 Maharashtra 23 4 5 Haryana 25 6 MP 3 7 Tamilnadu 40 8 Kerala 27 27 9 AP 1 10 Telangana 4 11 Delhi 4 12 Punjab 5 13 Karnataka 33 6 14 Bihar 20 3 15 Uttarakhand 2 Total 220 130 15 5

These steps have resulted in keeping a check on diversion of urea meant for farmers for agricultural purposes. Despite the world facing a fertilizer crisis due various global downturns, Government of India is providing urea to farmers at reasonably subsidized rates (a 45 kg bag of urea costing approx. Rs. 2,500 is being sold at Rs. 266). Besides agriculture, urea is also used in many other industries too, like UF resin/glue, plywood, resin, crockery, moulding powder, cattle feed, dairy, industrial mining explosives. Any illegal diversion of this highly subsidized urea meant for the farmers and agriculture for non-agriculture/ industrial purpose by many private entities results in shortage of urea meant for farmers.

Apart from these, new innovative practices are being encouraged, such as new mixture module that have been developed in Integrated Fertilize Management System (iFMS) by Department of Fertilizers. This would help in spreading awareness amongst farmers about the quality of fertilizers along with other online services available on the portal. A strict vigil is now being undertaken for ensuring the quality of products as well as licenses. Due to such relentless efforts, there has been an increase in demand for Technical Grade Urea. Due to fewer licenses being issued by States for mixture manufacturing, many of the existing mixture manufacturing units have shifted to selling bio and organic fertilizers, thus promoting natural farming to reduce the consumption of chemical fertilizers.

Proactive measures have not only benefitted the farmers but have also created cross-country demand for our fertilizers. Stoppage of cross-border smuggling of urea have consequently led to neighboring countries requesting India for urea imports to their respective countries for the first-time.