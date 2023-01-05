National

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to organize a two days Sensitization Workshop in Panaji, Goa

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in association with the Office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) is organizing a two days Sensitization Workshop on 6th and 7th Jan 2023 at Taj Vivanta, Panaji, Goa. In the proposed workshop, Best Practices in the field of Disability with a focus on improving accessibility, implementation-related issues of various schemes and programmes for Persons with Disabilities, innovations and action plans in the field of accessibility, etc. will be discussed with the representatives of States/UTs Government and some of the eminent NGOs and other stakeholders.

The Workshop will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar at 1:30 pm, and the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant will grace the workshop as the Guest of Honor. Secretaries from various States/UTs and the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities from all States/UTs, representatives of some selected NGOs implementing various schemes of DEPwD, and some identified organizations working in the field of Accessibility and Sugamya Teerath will also be present during the workshop.

Odisha Diary bureau
