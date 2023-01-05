Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to organize a two days Sensitization Workshop in Panaji, Goa

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in association with the Office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) is organizing a two days Sensitization Workshop on 6th and 7th Jan 2023 at Taj Vivanta, Panaji, Goa. In the proposed workshop, Best Practices in the field of Disability with a focus on improving accessibility, implementation-related issues of various schemes and programmes for Persons with Disabilities, innovations and action plans in the field of accessibility, etc. will be discussed with the representatives of States/UTs Government and some of the eminent NGOs and other stakeholders.

The Workshop will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar at 1:30 pm, and the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant will grace the workshop as the Guest of Honor. Secretaries from various States/UTs and the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities from all States/UTs, representatives of some selected NGOs implementing various schemes of DEPwD, and some identified organizations working in the field of Accessibility and Sugamya Teerath will also be present during the workshop.