Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities : DEPwD signs MoUs with Amazon and Flipkart for the first time with anaim to create a structured skill development mechanism for mainstreaming of PwDs into the mainstream economy

New Delhi : The vision of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities is to build an inclusive society wherein Persons with Disability (Divyangjans) can lead productive, safe and dignified lives with adequate support for their growth and development. It aims to support and empower PwDs through programmes of educational, economic and social development and rehabilitation wherever necessary. The mandate of the of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities is empowerment of the socially, educationally and economically marginalised persons with Disability (Divyangjans)

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment was set up in May 2012 with the aims to facilitate empowerment and inclusion of the persons with disabilities and acts as a nodal agency to look after all development agenda of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan).Empowerment of persons with disabilities is an inter-disciplinary process, covering various aspects namely, prevention, early detection, intervention, education, health, vocational training, rehabilitation and social integration.

The vision, mission and strategies of the Department are: Vision: To build an inclusive society in which equal opportunities are provided for the growth and development of Persons with Disabilities so that they can lead productive, safe and dignified lives.And Mission: To empower Persons with Disabilities, through its various Acts/ Institutions/Organizations and Schemes for rehabilitation and to create an enabling environment that provides such persons with equal opportunities, protection of their rights and enables them to participate as independent and productive members of society.

MAJOR ACHIECEMENTS OF D/O EMPOWERMENT OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES (DIVYANGJAN) ARE:

President conferred National Awards for outstanding work towards empowerment of persons with disabilities on International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3rd December

Sign Language Day celebration at 3200 places across India/Sign Language interpreters in every district

Mega Divya Kala Mela organised at Kartavya path, India Gate, New Delhi

DIVYA KALA SHAKTI; Witnessing Abilities in Disabilities ;-an innovative platform to showcase Divyangjan’s innate talents in the fielf of Art n Culture

Two days Sensitization Workshops held at Kewadiya and Indore on 4th March and 15th September, 2022 respectively/ Proactive measures are essential to develop a favorable attitude among public towards Divyangjan to achieve the goal of sustainable inclusive development: Dr. Virendra Kumar emphasizes in his address at Tent City Kewadiya

5th Meeting of Central Advisory Board (CAB), on Disability

MoUs signed with Amazon and Flipkart / DEPwD, for the first time, comes in association with e – commerce companies Flipkart and Amazon for inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in e -commerce sector/All the MoUs aim to create a structured skill development intervention and mechanism for mainstreaming of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) into the mainstream economy in a fast track mode. Private companies should be associated for empowering PwDs by providing them employment opportunities and making them self reliant.

Building of the National Institutes/Composite Regional Centers were inaugurated and foundation stone laid to expand their service delivery system to provide better rehabilitation services in a barrier free environment.

Detail:- CRC KOZHIKODE, CRC DEVNAGIRI, CRC RAjnandgaon, CRC Shillong, NI- SVNIRTAR Cuttack Odisha ( 100 bedded Annex Rehabilitation Building hospital inaugurated)

100-bedded Annex Rehabilitation Building inaugurated at SVNIRTAR, Cuttack

Hon’ble Minister of SJ&E, Dr. Virendra Kumar felicitated and interacted with the winner of the Indian National Blind Cricket team T20BlindWorldCup2022 on 22nd December, 2022 at Dr. Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi

On 03 DEC 2022

The President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu was the Chief Guest at a function to celebrate “International Day of Persons with Disabilities” organized by the DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment here today. She conferred the National Awards on Individuals, Institutions, Organizations and State/District etc. for their outstanding achievements and work done towards empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar, Ministers of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale, Ms Pratima Bhaumik were also present in the function.

National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for the year 2021 and 2022, were given under following categories:-

Sarvshresth Divyangjan;

Shresth Divyangjan;

Shresth Divyang Bal/Balika;

Sarvshrestha Vyakti – Divyangjano Ke Sashaktikaran Ke Liye Karyarath;

Sarvshrestha Punarvas Peshevar (Rehabilitation Professional/worker) – Divyangatha Ke Kheshtra Mein Karyarath; Sarvshrestha Anusandhan/Navpravartan /UtpadVikas –Divyangatha Ke Sashaktikaran Ke Kheshtra Mein; Divyang Sashaktikaran Hetu Sarveshrestha Sansthan (Private organization, NGO); Divyango Ke Liye Sarvshrestha Niyoktha (Govt. organisation/ PSEs/ Autonomous bodies/ Pvt.Sector); Divyango Ke Liye Sarvshresth Placement Agency – excluding Govt./State Govt./Local Bodies; Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan Ke Karyanvayan/Badhamukta varan Ke Srijan Mein Sarvshrestha Rajya/UT/Zila; Sarvshrestha Sugamya Yatayat ke Sadahan/Soochana Evem Sanchar Prodyogiki (Govt./Private organization); Divyangjano Ke Adhikar Adhiniyam/UDID Evem Divyang Sashaktikaranki Anya Yojanaon ke Karyanvayan Mein Sarvshrestha Rajya/UT/Zila; Divyangjano Ke Adhikar Adhiniyam, 2016 Ke Apne Rajya Mein Karyanvayan Mein Sarvshrestha Rajya Aayukta Divayngjan. Punarvasan Peshewaron Ke Vikas Mein Sanlangn Sarvshrestha Sangathan

On: 23 SEP 2022

‘Sign Language Day’ with the theme ‘Sign Languages Unite Us’ was celebrated under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), an autonomous body under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, M/o Social Justice and Empowerment on 23rd September 2022 at C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi.

Ever since the United Nations declared 23rd September as the International Day of Sign Languages, the ISLRTC celebrates it every year on 23rd September. This year National Implementation Committee (NIC) chaired by Home Minister inter-alia approved the event – “Sign Language Day” on 23rd Sep, 2022 to be conducted and celebrated by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment” (Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities), under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebration.

As per the plan of action, approximately 3,200 organizations/ institutions were roped in for celebrating Sign Language Day-2022 under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The objective of the Sign Language Day celebration was to sensitize the general public about the importance of Indian Sign Language in the lives of persons with hearing disabilities.

Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Km. Pratima Bhoumik was the Chief Guest. Sh. Rajesh Aggrawal, Secretary, DEPwD, and Sh. Rajesh Yadav, Joint Secretary, DEPwD & Director, ISLRTC, and Sh. A.S. Narayanan, President, National Association of Deaf also graced the occasion.

Via a video message, The President of India said that she feels proud and happy that entire world is adopting the principle of Indian culture i.e. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (All world is a family) and it be seen through the celebration of Sign language day throughout the world.

Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Km. Pratima Bhoumik mentioned that Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) are an integral part of our society and to provide them full accessibility is the utmost priority of the Government. Continuous efforts are being made to ensure the empowerment and mainstreaming of PwDs to make an inclusive society. She said that Sign language also plays an important role in the education of deaf people because it is easier for deaf people to get education and higher education through sign language. This day brings all the deaf people together socially across the country. Through sign language, our deaf brothers and sisters are getting inspiration and direction to move ahead in their lives. This year Sign Language Day celebration is being celebrated under the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi, which will certainly lead to a positive success in increasing public awareness about the importance of sign language.

During the programme, several important resource materials were launched:-

An ISL Dictionary app called Sign Learn was launched which is available in both Android and iOS versions.

ISLRTC had signed an MoU with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on 06th October, 2020 for converting NCERT textbooks from Class I to XII into Indian Sign Language (digital format) to make the textbooks accessible to children with hearing disabilities. This year ISL e-content of NCERT textbooks of class VI was launched.

Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Centre launched ISL version of selected books of National Book Trust’s Veergatha series.

With the joint effort of ISLRTC and NCERT, a total of 500 academic words in Indian Sign Language were launched. These 500 academic words are words used at the secondary level, which are often used in history, science, political science, mathematics.

Mega Divya Kala Mela organised at Kartavya path, India Gate, New Delhi

From 2nd to 7thDEC 2022

The 6-day Divya Kala Mela, organized by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on the Kartavya path of India Gate, Delhi, concluded grandly on Wednesday. On this occasion, the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar launched the online sell portal www.nhfdcfondation.org for the disabled and distributed a seed grant amount of more than 16 lakhs to 75 Divyang by IDEA-SAKSHAM for their self-employment. Along with this, employment letters from various companies were also been provided to a dozen Divyangs. At the same time, more than 200 Divyang entrepreneurs participated in the fair were also given an amount of 5-5 thousand for life insurance.

On this occasion, Dr. Virendra Kumar while sharing his experience of Divya Kala Mela said, “Divyang people have made different types of products and have brought them here for the people of the society. At the same time, it was emphasized that the participation of disabled people is essential in Saksham Bharat – Samarth Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The objective of the Ministry to promote self-reliance of Divyangjans has been achieved in Divya Kala Mela to a great extent. On-line service is being made available for the disabled people and their products for sale in the country and abroad.

In this fair, the people of Delhi appreciated the art and skill of the differently-abled and took the goods manufactured by them. More than Rs 80 lakh was sold in this 6-day fair. IDEA- SAKSHAM provided training as well as distribution of seed grants to differently-abled entrepreneurs in the Mela.

In “Divya Kala Mela” more than 200 Divyang craftsmen, artists, entrepreneurs from 22 states and union territories displayed their skills, art and entrepreneurship. Cultural programs were organised in the evening, which was enjoyed by the people participated in the mela.

Regional level Divya Kala Shakti programme were organized at Mumbai, Delhi and Guwahati for North and North East region to showcase the inner potential of PwDs in performing arts

On 27 April 2022

Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated the ‘Divya Kala Shakti’ Programme at Nehru Centre, Mumbai, on 27th April 2022.

The Governor also thanked the teachers, trainers and NGOs who have been working round the clock to train the Divyang youth. He thanked them for helping the differently abled in identifying their talents. He also thanked the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment for their efforts in organising the event.

Union Cabinet Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar in a video message mentioned that, the aim of ‘Divya Kala Shakti’ is to motivate differently abled youth as well as provide a platform to showcase their talents and creative skills. “I believe this programme will boost their confidence even more,” he said.

More than 150 children and youth, with different disabilities, from the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Daman & Diu performed during the event. The programme was packed with several performances and state-specific dances that made the evening vibrant. Programmes included puppetry, dance, music, folk dance, yoga demonstration, wheel chair performances.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment organizes the First-Ever Northern Regional Cultural Event for the Differently Abled

On 10 DEC 2022

Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar inaugurated the ‘Divya Kala Shakti’ Programme at Rang Bhawan Auditorium, Akashwani Bhawan, Delhi, today on 10th Dec 2022.Various Non-Govt organizations working in disability sectors and stake holders of the Department witnessed the extraordinary performances by the Divyang children and youth at the cultural event ‘Divya Kala Shakti- Witnessing Ability in Disability’ organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in collaboration with PDUNIPPD , a National Institution uder the Administrative head of the Department.

After two national events held on 18th April 2019 & 23rd July 2019 at President House & Balayogi Auditorium of India Department is taking Divya kala Shakti to regional levels with the direction of former President Sh. Ram Nath Kovind. Accordingly three regional “Divya kala Shakti” programmes have already been held at various places i.e, Western Region, North Eastern and Southern Region in Mumbai, Arunachal and Chennai. This time the first ever Northern regional Divya kala Shakti held in Delhi where approximately 100 Artistes have been drawn from different states, cultural societies, institutions, civil societies from Northern regions to make it a truly Northern regional spirit. Department arranged for their rehearsals and practice session with the choreographer and the discipline and precision of timing and performance among such children is the greatest example of their intellectual, creative and their latent ability that needs to be harnessed for their optimal self-actualization. The event was witnessed by about 300 dignitaries representing Senior Government officials, Creative personalities, Educators, Principals, various disability advocacy groups etc.

The performances were presented by children and youth with disabilities ranging from physical, visual, hearing, intellectual, Autism to multiple disabilities and dwarfism. They are capable of excelling in any field, be it art, culture, sports, or anything. The children with disabilities and the audience will always remember the inspiring words said by PM “Divyang are gifted human beings we are working steadfastly towards ensuring an inclusive, accessible and equitable future for our Divyang sisters and brothers. Their fortitude and accomplishments in various fields inspire all of us” .

President of India, also rightly said Divyangjan required no sympathy what is required is empathy and an enabling, barrier free environment.

The programme was packed with several state specific performances that made the evening vibrant. Durga Dance by a cancer survivor and locomotor disable Anita Gupta from East was really an awakening. Really lots of mind-blowing performances by these Divyangjan can inspire one and all.

The Governor of Assam Jagdisha Mukhi inaugurated the session mentioned that Govt. of Assam extending many programs for the cause of divyangjan and it will certainly boost in to the main stream of the society.

On: 17 DEC 2022

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) (Divyangjan), Government of India, organized a special cultural events DIVYAKALSHAKTI -2022 at GMCH auditorium, Guwahati on today. Divya kala shakti is a self-explanatory classical event contributed by all divyangjan of northeastern states of India in order to show case and witness their ability in disability, this has been hosted by Swami Vivekananda National institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) olatpur, Cuttack, Odisha. As it was a directive from the former President of India Sh Ramnath Kovind; the DIVYAKALSHAKTI program should reach every region of India. However, the DIVYAKALSHAKTI program have already been held at Mumbai, Itanagar, Chennai and Delhi. The program has been inaugurated by His Excellency Governor of Assam in benign presence of Principal secretary Mr. Mukesh Chandra Sahu (IAS), commissioner and secretary Mr S.S.Meenakshi Sundaram (IAS) , Joint Secretary of (MoSJE) Mr Rajeev Sharma ( IFoS) , Commissioner of disability, Government of Assam Mr. Debeswar Borah (ACS) Mr.Rahul Chandra Das ACSDeputySecretaryTransport Department.Govt.of Assam. , Managing Director Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) Guwahati Assam and many other dignitaries. The Governor of Assam Prof. Jagdisha Mukhi inaugurated the session vis-a-vis mentioned that Gove. Of Assam extending many programs for the cause of divyangjan and it will certainly boost in to the main stream of the society, and also pointed out that divyangjan brother and sisters are most lovable and adorable. In fact almost 25 cultural items were presented by 102 numbers of divyangjan artist and all the participants were performed their program in most credible way to harness the self-actualization sustainability. In addition to this DIVYAKALSHAKTI is a brisk performance to create mesmerizing ability within inability and it includes the talents in performing arts like classical, folks modern and solo songs from different spectrum of differently abled stake holders. This program imparted a Zeal of incredible feelings among the all presented gathering become more vibrant and it boosts our understanding that divyangjan are boon for our society and without them the society cannot move forward and the differently abled are specially gifted inspiration to one and all.

Sensitization /Awareness workshop for State Govt functionaries were held at Kewadiya and Indore to sensitize the state functionaries about the initiatives/scheme/programmes being initiated by Central Govt. for empowerment of PwDs and share the best practices followed by various States/UTs

On: 05 MAR 2022 7:28PM

Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar addressed the two – day sensitization workshop.Representatives from various States/UTs such as Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Chandigarh, Telengana, Ladhakh, Rajasthan made presentations showcasing their best practices in empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). They highlighted their schemes and programmes and various initiatives being taken by them for mainstreaming of PwDs and also for protection of their rights. Dr. Virendra Kumar appreciated the efforts made by the States/UTs for empowerment of PwDs. He stressed the need for expanding publicity and outreach activities for raising awareness about the rights of PwDs and initiatives being taken various levels for realising their rights. He urged that the State authorities need to take proactive measures to develop a favourable attitude among public towards Divyangjan to achieve the goal of effective and sustainable inclusive development.

Proactive measures are essential to develop a favourable attitude among public towards Divyangjan to achieve the goal of sustainable inclusive development: Dr. Virendra Kumar emphasizes in his address at Tent City ,Kewadiya

Awareness workshop at Indore:-

On 15 SEP 2022

Focus on abilities of Divyangjan: key to inclusion- said Dr. Virendra kumar in his speech at Two Days Sensitization Programme held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

This is the second such sensitization workshop organized by the Department, the first being held at Kewadia, Gujarat in March 2022 .The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Virendra Kumar in the presence of Union Ministers of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri Ramdas Athawale and Sushree Pratima Bhaumik. Ministers from the 4 State/UTs namely Delhi, Goa, Odisha &Punjab and Senior Officers from 18 States/UTs participated in the said meeting.

Inaugurating the programme, Union Minister of SJ&E highlighted various initiatives and programmesof the Government for all-round development of Divyangjan under the leadership of Prime Minister. He highlighted abilities of persons with disabilities in all aspects such as education, sports, fine arts, music etc. provided conducive environment is created for them. He advised the States/UTs to work together for creating positive attitude towards Divyangjan. He stated that the Centre for Disability Sports being set up at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh at an estimated cost of Rs. 171.00 Crore is expected to be made functional during the current financial year. The center will have State-of the art facilities for training of DivyangSports Persons to enable them to compete in National/International Platforms.

Union Minsters of States Shri Ramdas Athawale and Sushree Pratima Bhaumik also shared their thoughts with the State/UTs and urged them to work in tandem with the Central Government for empowerment and inclusion of Divyangjan.

The National Institutes, Autonomous Bodies and Central Public Sector Undertakings working under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities are also scheduled to share programmes/services being provided by them to apprise the States/UTs for expanding outreach of their activities for the benefit of Divyangjan.

5th Meeting of Central Advisory Board (CAB), on Disability.

On 24th June 2022

Fifth Meeting of the Central Advisory Board on Disability being held at Vigyan Bhawan on 24 JUN 2022, New Delhi under the chairmanship of Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister, Social Justice and Empowerment. MoS of the Ministry Km. Pratima Bhoumik along with Ministers from 12 States/ UTs have participated in the meeting. Sr. officers from States/UTs, Central Ministries/Departments and other organizations as well as nominated members representing PwDs and their associations have also attended the meeting.

The Central Advisory Board deliberated on various important issues in the disability sector such as status of implementation of the RPwD Act, 2016, Accessible India Campaign, Unique Disability Identity Card Project, matters relating to implementation of DDRS, DDRC and National Action Plan for Skill Development of Persons with Disabilities, Disability Pension, etc.

The Central Advisory Board urged all the States/UTs to expeditiously notify the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, constitute State Advisory Boards, District level Committees, Designate District level Courts, appoint independent Commissioners for PwDs, if not yet done so. The States/UTs were advised to upscale the pace of implementation of UDID project so as to achieve saturation by August, 2022. They were also advised by the Central Advisory Board to enhance the quantum of disability pension so as to enable Divyangjan to live a dignified life.

Signing of MoUs by DEPwD with e-Commerce company such as Amazon and Flipkart for the first time

MoU with Flipkart

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Government of India, Sector Skill Council for Persons with Disabilities (SCPwD) and Flipkart Internet Private Limited signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 26.4.2022 at CGO Complex, New Delhi.

The main objective of this MoU is to jointly provide skill training and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. It also envisages mobilisation of PwDs for skill training by the DEPwD, designing of job roles for e-commerce sector by SCPwD and providing skill training and hiring of PwDs.

Under this initiative, for the first time, the DEPwD has come in association with e – commerce company Flipkart for inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in e -commerce sector. This joint initiative would create better opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)by imparting job specific, practical and e -commerce skills in the supply chain sector to enhance their sustainable employability in the job market as well as to enable them to become entrepreneurs.

MoU with Amazon

Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed amongst Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities & Amazon Seller Private Limited

On 28 SEP 2022

A Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed amongst Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Government of India, Skill Council for Persons with Disabilities (SCPwD) and Amazon Seller Private Limited. The main objective of this MoU is to jointly provide skill training and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities in e-commerce sector. It envisages mobilisation of PwDs for skill training by the DEPwD, designing of job roles for e-commerce sector by SCPwD and providing skill training and hiring of PwDs by Amazon. Such initiatives of all the parties would create better opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) by imparting job specific, practical and e-commerce skills in the supply chain sector to enhance their sustainable employability in the job market as well as to enable them to become entrepreneurs.

Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister, SJ&E graced the occasion by his presence in the MoU signing ceremony held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre.

On the occasion, Minister said that it is also desired by Prime Minister that private companies should be associated for empowering PwDs by providing them employment opportunities and making them self reliant. Minister said keeping in mind Aatm Nirbhar Bharat, not only private companies such as Amazon but also Society should come forward and together to make Divyangjan Aatm Nirbhar (Self-reliant).

Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, DEPwD while appreciating SCPwD and Amazon for joining hands with Department in its endeavour to make PwDs empowered, said number of trained/employed PwDs under the programme should be tracked and efforts should be made to provide employment opportunities to PwDs from Jobs in warehouses to making them entrepreneurs.

DEPwD was represented by Shri Kishor B. Surwade, Deputy Director General, SCPwD by Shri Ravindra Singh, CEO, Amazon Seller Private Limited by Shri Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Operations APAC/MENA/LATAM.

Building of the following National Institutes/Composite Regional Centers were inaugurated and foundation stone laid to expand their service delivery system to provide better rehabilitation services in a barrier free environment.

Inauguration of the main building of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities at Kozhikode

On18 JAN 2022

Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar e- launched the main building of Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC), Kozhikode on 18 JAN 2022

He also e–inaugurated the administrative building of THE CRCSRE, Kozhikode which has been constructed in an area of about 48,000 sq ft at a cost of about Rs 20 crore with the object of providing various services to Divyangjan staying in Kerala. Various services will be provided under one roof for divyangs in the newly constructed building of CRC, Kozhikode clinical and rehabilitation services etc will be provided under one roof.

“Our country is committed to empowering persons with disabilities and we will implement Prime Minister’s vision and create a barrier free environment for Divyangjan as well as deliver rehabilitative services to Divyangjan for the upliftment of Divyangjan in particular and humanity in general.(B). Laying foundation stone for CRC, Davanagere, Karnataka to address the needs of PwDs across the Country

On 16 April 2022

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri A. Narayanaswamy laid the foundation stone for Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities at Vadanihalli in Davanagere, Karnataka on 16 April 2022.

Speaking on this occasion, the Union Minister highlighted the expert services in rehabilitation which will be made available by starting of this state of art facilities. He said that all Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) from Karnataka will be benefitted from this facility. He stated that Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India is setting up similar facilities at 21 other places and these will go a long way in addressing the needs of PWDs across the country.He stated that an area of 16.23 acres land has been allocated by the Government of Karnataka for this purpose and the building is being constructed at a cost of 24.61 crores.

Laid the foundation stone of the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh on 2nd May, 2022

On 2nd May, 2022

Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar virtually laid the foundation stone of the new building of Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh on 2nd May, 2022.f

The Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Rajnandgaon was established by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India at Rajnandgaon in June, 2016. Since then, CRC is functioning in a temporary premise with 15 rooms allotted by District Administration for providing the clinical services, administration & store.

The Institute has been allocated 5 acres of land by the Government of Chhattisgarh for construction of permanent building at Thakurtolla, Rajnandgaon.

With an estimated cost of Rs.24.28 Crores the proposed new building will have a plinth area of 4,105.22 sq. mtrs for various services including assessment, therapeutic services, psychology, special education, cross-disability early intervention centre, skill training, long term and short training programmes, administration, conference hall, Respite care, Guest rooms, etc.

The building will also have the provision for sub-station, fire-fighting system, fire-alarm system, Lifts, Street Lighting, DG Sets, CCTV System, UPS, EPABX System, LAN networking accessories and STP.

Inauguration of services of CRC for Skill Development, Rehabilitation & Empowerment of Divyangjan in Shillong

On 17 MAY 2022

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ms Pratima Bhoumik on 17 MAY 2022 virtually inaugurated the services of Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) in Shillong. The Programme was held at U Soso Tham Auditorium at shillong, Meghalaya, was attended by Shri Kyrmen Shylla, Minister for Department of Social Welfare, Govt. of Meghalaya, Smt. M Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA, Shillong East Meghalaya and senior officials of Central and State Government.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Ms. Pratima Bhoumik said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is implementing various welfare schemes for Persons with Disabilities in the country. The Minister elucidated that the newly opened CRC will provide services required for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) and help in developing human resources in the State of Meghalaya. Articulating her gratefulness towards Government of Meghalaya for providing 10 acres of land at Umsawli in East Khasi Hills District for setting up of the permanent structure of CRC, the Minister expressed that the foundation stone for said structure would be laid within the shortest possible time. She added that CRC will cater to the rehabilitation services for different categories of PwDs besides conducting skill development training for PwDs and will enable their independent living in the society.

100-bedded Annex Rehabilitation Building inaugurated at SVNIRTAR, Cuttack

On30 September 2022

100-bedded Annex Rehabilitation Building inaugurated at SVNIRTAR, Cuttack At the inaugural speech Dr. Kumar further said that the Ministry is also making efforts to impart Skill training to the Divyangjans besides extending them financial assistance. Stating that Odisha has many types of Handicrafts and Handlooms, the Minister said that the Divyaangs can be gainfully imparted training in such art and crafts. He said when a Divyang becomes Aatmanirbhar, his or her family too becomes Aatmanirbhar and hence the whole society becomes Aatmanirbhar.

Later in the day, Member of Parliament Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda inside the SVNIRTAR complex in the presence of Union Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar.Chief Guest Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda highlighted how the health, education and social sectors have been improved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance in the past eight years. He said that in Odisha, six medical colleges have been set up in the past eight years and two more are coming up in Jajpur and Kalahandi soon.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Virendra Kumar said that the government is developing a skill centre inside SVNIRTAR to provide training to the Divyangjan. “The skill center will come up in a few months and will be a great aid for the Divyangs,” he added.

Three Days Exhibition of Assistive Aids and Appliances for Divyangjan and Senior Citizens at Parliament House Annexe

Dissemination of the information about ADIP and RVY Schemes of Govt. of India

On 12 December 2022

A five day exhibition commencing from 12th December amid of ongoing winter session of parliament for exhibiting Aids and Assistive Devices for Divyangjan and Senior Citizens being organized at Parliament House Annexe by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to create awareness and sensitize among all Members of Parliament about the two Flagship Schemes of Govt. of India i.e.,Assistance to Disabled persons for purchasing / fitting of aids / appliances (ADIP Scheme) and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) to provide daily living assistive devices for Senior Citizens.

Shri Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha inaugurated the Exhibition Stall in the august presence of Shri Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment alongside Union Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ku. Pratima Bhoumik and Smt Rama Devi, Member of Parliament, Sheohar and Chairman, Parliamentry Standing committee for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Main objective of organizing the exhibitionis to showcase all state of the art products manufactured and procured by ALIMCO to Members of Parliament and sensitize them about the two flagship Schemes of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment ,Govt. of India i.e., ADIP Scheme (for Divyangjans) and RVY Scheme (for Senior Citizens) wherein aids and assistive devices are provided for four major disabilities i.e., Orthopedically impaired, visually impaired, hearing impaired and intellectually impaired persons and RVY Scheme for distribution of Appliances to cater to age related infirmities for Senior Citizens.

Hon’ble Minister of SJ&E, Dr. Virendra Kumar felicitated and interacted with the winner of the Indian National Blind Cricket team T20BlindWorldCup2022 on 22nd December, 2022 at Dr. Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi

Hon’ble Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, today met the Indian Blind Cricket T-20 World Cup 2022 winning team at Dr. Ambedkar International Center (DAIC), New Delhi and congratulated them for their historic victory. Indian blind cricket team has created history by defeating Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final of the T-20 World Cup played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on 17th December 2022. It is a matter of pride for the country that India has won the blind T-20 cricket world cup for the third consecutive time. India had previously won this championship in 2012 and 2017, making this their third victory in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup. India has hosted all three of the Blind T20 World Cups.

Besides, Indian team won the ODI, World Cup in 2014 at Cape Town, South Africa and at Sharjah, UAE.