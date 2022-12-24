Registration/Diagnostics/Treatment fee at National Institutes/CRCs under DEPwD to be waived off for Divyangjan having UDID cards from 1st January, 2023

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) has been established to take steps for assisting ease of living for all PwDs, and to improve skills of education/rehabilitation professionals in this field, DEPwD is continuously striving to take steps and decisions towards these objectives.

At all National Institutes (NIs) (Autonomous Bodies under DEPwD) and Composite Regional Centers (CRCs) (extended arms of NIs), registration/diagnostics/ treatment fees have been waived off for UDID card holders, as well as for those who have disability certificate and are enrolled on UDID portal, irrespective of percentage of disability, w.e.f. 1st January 2023.

In addition, full course fee will be waived off for those students of various courses at NIs/CRCs, who are UDID card holders, as well as for those who have disability certificate and are enrolled on UDID portal, irrespective of percentage of disability. This will be effective for 2022-23 batch students onwards (including those who are doing two years or more duration courses and are in their 2nd/3rd/4th year).

Further, each NI and CRC have been instructed to have a dedicated counter to help PwDs in filing UDID applications and to provide treatment facilities to all persons on Saturday and Sunday also.

Minister while appreciating this move stated that such an initiative will pave the way for other Government Organizations to link the UDID card with the benefits to persons with disabilities.