Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) (Divyangjan), Government of India , is going to organise “DIVYAKALSHAKTI” -2022 at Guwahati on 17.12.2022 .

New Delhi : The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) (Divyangjan), Government of India, is going to organize “DIVYAKALSHAKTI” -2022 at GMCH Auditorium, Guwahati on 17.12.2022. .

In this regional “Divya Kala Shakti” event Divyangjan across North Eastern region are going to perform and show case their talents in the field of dance, song, fine arts etc. In fact almost 25 items will be presented by 102 numbers of divyangjan artists.

Governor Prof. JAGDISH MUKHI will grace the event. This event will be hosted by DEPwD’s National Institute Swami Vivekananda National institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) Olatpur, Cuttack, Odisha.