Department of Economic Affairs participates in Swachhta Campaign and Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, along with its CPSE, attached and autonomous organisations, with great enthusiasm participated in Swachhta Campaign and Special campaign 2.0 for disposal of pending matters (SCPDM) from October 2nd, 2022 to October 31st, 2022.

During the Special Campaign 2.0, DEA’s thrust was on cleanliness drive, weeding out of old records, liquidating the pendency in respect of VIP References, Parliament Assurances, DCN, References from PMO/State Governments, Public Grievances, Public Grievances Appeals, etc. Several rounds of meetings took place, including review by Secretary, DEA. Various committees were constituted for monitoring purposes and regular visits were undertaken by the committee during the course of campaign.

During special campaign extensive cleanliness drive was also undertaken by the CPSE under DEA – Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) on its 6 sites. With the culmination of the “Special Campaign 2.0”, through the dedicated effort of all Officers/officials, all Public Grievances were disposed of along with IMC references, state govt. references & Public Grievance Appeals. Further, against the target of review of 1,750 files, 1,722 files were weeded out, around 207 e-files were put to review out of which 192 e-files were closed. More than 5,000 square feet of space was also freed up besides generating a revenue of Rs. 50,000/- for sale of scrap material as a result of the campaign in the DEA.

As a best practice, DEA has worked on conservation of historic economic records (including records relating to creation of Central Statistical Service, Economic Service and Recruitment Rules of Chief Economic Advisor).