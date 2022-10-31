Department of Water Resources Generates Over 68 Lakh Revenue & Frees up 65,844 sq. Ft. Area Under Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : The Government of India announced Special Campaign 2.0 from 2nd October to 31st October 2022 with a focus on Swachhata and reducing pendency in the Government. The Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti left no stone unturned to observe the Special Campaign 2.0 in its true spirit. A comprehensive plan was made in the preparatory phase, an action-oriented strategy was devised for the implementation phase of the Campaign. The main focus was on space management and beautification of indoors and surrounding of the areas of the office premises.

The hard work put behind the Special Campaign 2.0 was a huge success and turned out to be fruitful. Timely monitoring was done and data was collected from all offices on a daily basis and a portal of ‘Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters’ was created for quick redressal of the issues.

The achievement of the campaign on various parameters till 31st Oct 2022 are:

Sl. No. Parameters Targets Achievement Balance 1 MP References 49 40 9 2 Parliament Assurances 19 16 3 3 IMC References 5 5 0 4 Public Grievances 139 138 1 5 PMO References 4 4 0 6 Files Reviewed 60513 60513 0 7 Files Weeded 21626 21626 0 8 Revenue Generated 6817887 6817887 0 9 Space freed (Sq ft) 65844 65844 0 10 Cleaning of Sites 321 321 0 11 Rules for simplification 76 76 0 12 Photographs (Before & After) 8 8 0

All offices and organizations under the Department were asked to submit, with photographic proofs, the ‘Before’ and ‘After’ situation of a particular space both inside and outside the office premises. Number of review meetings were taken by the Secretary to ensure that the targets are met in time bound manner. Secretary has also inspected all the sections and rows of Divisional Officers.

An integrated campaign was run on the social media platforms of the Department, which garnered huge response. Regular updates on the Special Campaign 2.0 were done on the social media and audience was engaged short videos on the subject matter. A total of 65 posts were uploaded on Department/Organization’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and KooApp Accounts. 5 Press Releases were issued through Press Information Bureau and 10 films with #SpecialCampaign2.0 were uploaded (1 Department, 6 FBP, 2 WAPCOS, 1 NIH)

A number of best practices that emerged from Special Campaign 2.0, such as space were freed up; obsolete papers were identified and recycled for reducing the total quantity of waste. NGOs and civil societies were involved in the whole process. Improvement in record management practices and identification of underutilized assets. Saving government expenditure from getting wasted and using those freed resources for better utilization.

Our department works effectively for water management and generating awareness on the importance of keeping our water bodies, especially, rivers clean. Various organizations took up cleaning activities around rivers, lakes, ponds etc. in a holistic and integrated manner.

A quintessential for this was the efforts put in by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB). A holistic approach was undertaken by the department to organize cleanliness activities both indoors and outdoors of the office premises. The cleanliness drive was organized by CGWB in schools, parks, office premises, lakes, ponds, riversides, etc.

CGWB, Lucknow carried out an external cleanliness drive at Kudia Ghat on the bank of river Gomti, Lucknow, and brought incredible change is the existing conditions of the surrounding areas. Special attention was given by the department to clean the surrounding areas of various water bodies like ponds, lakes, and rivers in various cities across the nation. CGWB, Nagpur & Division-VI Nagpur organized Cleanliness Program under the Special campaign 2.0 at Police Talab, T Junction, Nagpur, Maharashtra. Central Water Commission is another department showcasing noteworthy efforts in this field.

The employees and officers at the Ayodhya site under the Upper Ganga Basin Organization of CWC took an oath to maintain a plastic-free campus by organizing cleanliness and awareness programs under the Special Cleanliness Campaign 2.0 Officers and staff from the National Water Academy conducted a cleanliness drive on the bank of the Khadakwasla Dam as part of the campaign. Giving further impetus to the campaign objective, NMCG organized a cleanliness drive inside the office by identifying and eliminating redundant files.

Similarly, the office of NWDA, CSMRS, and CWPRS also carried out noteworthy efforts to reduce pendency in their respective departments and ensure cleanliness in and around the office premises.

Farakka Barrage Project, NIH and WAPCOS were the organizations which showcased the best practices under the Campaign. FBP developed beautiful garden on both sides of emerging point of Feeder Canal (Head Regulator). An unproductive land was situated near the FBP office converted into a recreational spot and cafeteria. Removal of scraps, vehicles, old machineries etc. was also undertaken.

NIH undertook the effort to renovate and restore the Ground Water Recharge Structure to give boost to ground water. WAPCOS Limited has carried out a special initiative to identify and remove scraps, auction the suitable scraps, and weed out unwanted files by the volunteer.

The Special Campaign 2.0 places a greater emphasis on field/outstation offices in addition to the Ministries, Departments, and their subordinate offices. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) oversees the implementation of the campaign.

A progressive ongoing initiative that finds its roots in the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi focuses on cleanliness in government departments, digitization of government records and freeing up blocked resources. The objective is reducing pendency in various government departments and making Swachhata a people’s movement. Steps were taken to reduce the number of items which were not in use and judicious maintenance of the government files and getting rid of the obsolete ones.

India is one of the fastest growing countries in the world, with India becoming the center of economic activities. Under these circumstances, it is cardinal for India to adopt modern practices of governance and shed traditional value systems. Digitization of government records, quick decision making and doing away with inefficient practices is the need of the time. Special Campaign 2.0 aims to achieve these objectives which are necessary for India to move on the path of progress and enable the citizens to derive the best experiences.

Secretary, DoWR, Sh. Pankaj Kumar reviewing the progress of Special Campaign 2.0

Secretary, DoWR inspecting all the sections and rows of Divisional Officers

