Department of Defence Production institutionalizes ‘Swachhta’ in its field offices across the country through Special Campaign 2.0 on Cleanliness

New Delhi : Department of Defence Production has organised cleanliness drives in 294 sites across the country. The department has also disposed of 9 pending issues from Members of Parliament, 1 public grievance referred by PMO and 231 general public grievances during the period. Around 850 physical files have been reviewed, weeding out 322 of these files. A sum of Rs. 10,72,00,960 has been realised in revenue so far from the sale of scrap and 75,145 square feet space has been freed up.

Department of Defence Production has been conducting the Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhta across its offices located in New Delhi and in all field offices and local units, since 2nd October 2022. It started with a preparatory phase from 14th to 30th September, 2022 during which targets were identified for the campaign period. This year, special emphasis is on field/ outstation offices. During this campaign, Offices responsible for public interface and service delivery are being given priority.

During the Special Campaign 2.0, out of a total of 358 outstation sites identified for the cleanliness drive, 294 such sites have already been covered. Such outstation sites include those under 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Factories Units etc. Department of Defence Production is also contributing in an online dashboard / portal, developed by Ministry of Defence for ensuring the efficient monitoring of Special Campaign 2.0.