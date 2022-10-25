Department of Economic Affairs participates in Swachhta Campaign and Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, along with its CPSE, attached and autonomous organisations, is actively participating in Swachhta Campaign and Special campaign 2.0 for disposal of pending matters (SCPDM) from October 2nd, 2022 to October 31st, 2022.

During the Special Campaign 2.0, DEA’s thrust is on cleanliness drive, weeding out of old records, liquidating the pendency in respect of VIP References, Parliament Assurances, DCN, References from PMO/State Governments, Public Grievances, Public Grievances Appeals, etc. Several rounds of meetings have taken place, including review at the level of the Secretary, DEA. Teams have been formed at ground level to coordinate activities and ensure the success of the campaign. During the campaign, beautification of corridors of North Block as well as renovation of rooms has been undertaken by DEA.

Extensive cleanliness drive has been undertaken by the CPSE under DEA – Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) on its 10 sites.

As part of campaign there has been considerable achievement in disposal of pending matters. In week 2, against 19 pending Parliament Assurances, 13 have been fulfilled. Against 278 Public Grievances, 185 have been disposed of. 27 Public Grievance Appeals have been disposed against 40 pending appeals. After reviewing 1,750 files, 1,520 files have been weeded out so far.

During the campaign, through the sale of scrap Rs. 50,000/- has been realied apart from reclaiming 5000 sq.ft. of office space.

As a best practice, DEA is working on the conservation of historic economic records (including records relating to creation of Central Statistical Service, Economic Service and Recruitment Rules of Chief Economic Advisor).