Dengue infection on rise in Nepal, all schools shut in Dharan to run campaign against dengue . More than 5,000 people have been infected with dengue in Nepal this year. Dengue virus has taken the lives of 8 people, since June first week onward.

The 10 most affected districts of Nepal are Sunsari, Dhading, Kaski, Darchula, Kathmandu, Sankhuwasabha, Myagdi, Morang, Kanchanpur and Jhapa are the most affected districts. Sunsari alone has 3,486 cases while Kathmandu 96 and Jhapa 56.