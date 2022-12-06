Delhi High Court rules mother’s choice is ultimate in termination of pregnancy

The Delhi High Court today ruled that ultimate choice in pregnancy cases involving fetal abnormalities is of the mother and emphasised that the medical boards in such cases must given qualitative reports.

The High Court said this in a ruling, while allowing a 26-year-old married woman’s plea seeking medical termination of her foetus of over 33 weeks suffering from cerebral abnormalities.

The High Court said that the medical board ought to interact with the woman in a congenial manner, assess her physical and mental condition. It said that the opinion should briefly mention as to what are the risks for the woman in either continuing the pregnancy or undergoing termination.This right gives a woman the ultimate choice as to whether to give birth to the child that she has conceived.