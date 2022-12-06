Cyclonic Mandous likely to form over Bay of Bengal

The formation of a low-pressure area over the South Andaman sea and its neighbourhood area intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ today. It is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh by Thursday. India Meteorological Department said, under its influence light to moderate rainfall may occur in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area which may intensify into heavy rainfall.

Sea conditions in Andaman and some parts of the Bay of Bengal, and coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra will be very rough in the next few days, it added. The Meteorological Department has advised fishermen to not venture into the sea.