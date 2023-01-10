Delhi govt imposes 3-day ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers from today in view of worsening air quality

The Delhi government has imposed a ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers from today in view of worsening air quality. The restrictions will be in place till the 12th January. In its order, the Delhi transport department said, the owners of vehicles, found plying in violation of the rule will be prosecuted under the Motor Vehicles Act, which provides a fine of 20,000 rupees.
