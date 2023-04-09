Delegates participated in the second G20 Development Working Group Meeting at Kumarakom

Kumarakom: Delegates participating in the second G20 Development Working Group Meeting at Kumarakom today addressed the need to enhance interlinkages between the developmental and environmental agenda by maximizing synergies and minimizing trade offs.

Experts from UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, World Bank and the International Energy Agency highlighted methods to bridge development and environment agenda through Lifestyle for Environment.

The participants also deliberated on ways to strengthen the G20 commitment towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals by recognizing the needs of developing countries and addressing them through collaborative and collective actions.

They discussed the need to enhance coordination within and outside G20, particularly with the UN and International organisations to address the developmental challenges facing the world.

Today’s sessions were co-chaired by India’s Development Working Group co-chairs, Nagaraj K Naidu and Ms Eenam Gambhir, Joint Secretaries in the Ministry of External Affairs.