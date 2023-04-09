India’s Priyanshu Rajawat stormed into the finals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in France with a straight game win against Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in the semi-finals this evening.
The 21-year-old, who was part of the India team that won the 2022 Thomas Cup, dished out an attacking game to outplay the world number 35 Nguyen 21-12, 21-9 to progress to his maiden final of a super 300 world tour event.
He will face either Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen or China’s Lei Lan Xi in the summit clash.
