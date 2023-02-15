Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane holds talks with several defence delegations at Aero India 2023

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane met a number of defence delegations on the sidelines of Aero India 2023 at Bengaluru on 14 February 2023.

A bilateral meeting was held with UAE delegation led by Mr Matar Salem Ali Marran Aldhaheri, Defence Secretary, Ministry of Defence, UAE. They discussed a number of ongoing defence cooperation issues and expressed satisfaction at the regular military engagements.

Defence Secretary met a Myanmar delegation led by Lt Gen Kan Myint Than, Chief of Defence Industries. The ongoing defence cooperation issues were discussed.

A bilateral meeting was held with Brazil. The Brazilian delegation was led by Maj Brig Rui Chagas Mesquita, Head of Secretariat for Defence Production. They discussed a number of defence industrial cooperation issues and the possibilities for further cooperation.

Defence Secretary met a Cambodia delegation led by Gen Yun Min, Secretary of State, Ministry of National Defence. They reviewed the current cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways to enhance the defence cooperation.

A bilateral meeting was organized with Ms Katerina Gramatikova, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Bulgaria with Defence Secretary. Issues related to defence industrial cooperation were discussed.

A Mauritius delegation led by Mr Kechan Balgobin, Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office, Government of Mauritius met Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane. They considered the ongoing and future defence cooperation matters and exchanged views on important issues.