Defence Secretary & Chief Operations Officer, Royal Bhutan Army meet in New Delhi to enhance bilateral defence cooperation

New Delhi : Chief Operations Officer, Royal Bhutan Army (COO, RBA) Lt Gen Batoo Tshering called on Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane in New Delhi on November 01, 2022 during his visit to India. During their interaction, they discussed ongoing defence cooperation between the two country’s Armies and reviewed areas of mutual interest to increase cooperation.

The Defence Secretary congratulated Lt Gen Batoo Tshering on completion of 17 years as the COO, RBA. Lt Gen Batoo Tshering was enthusiastic about the positive connect with Indian Military Training Team and acknowledged their contribution to the well-being of Bhutan since 1962.

Shri Giridhar Aramane acknowledged the National Service Program (Gyalsung) launched by His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. He discussed possible avenues of cooperation between India and Bhutan in the area of skill development of youth.

Lt Gen Batoo Tshering was appreciative of the review he carried out of the Passing Out Parade at Officers Training Academy, Chennai. The Defence Secretary and COO, RBA acknowledged the strong bonds of friendship between India and Bhutan and reinforced the commitment of both sides to continue the bonhomie and friendship.