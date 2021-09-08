Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Emergency Landing Facility on Satta-Gandhav stretch of NH-925A in Barmer,Rajasthan Tomorrow

New Delhi : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will Inaugurate Emergency Landing Field (ELF) and also witness aircraft operations on Emergency Landing Field (ELF) on NH-925 0n 09/09/2021 at Gandhav Bhakasar Section (NH-925) South of Barmer (Rajasthan).This is the first time that National Highway will be used for emergency landing of aircrafts of IAF.

NHAI had developed a 3.0 Km section of Satta-Gandhav stretch of NH-925A from Km. 41/430 to Km. 44/430 as an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for Indian Air Force, which is part of newly developed Two lane paved shoulder of Gagariya-Bakhasar & Satta-Gandhav Section having total length of 196.97 Km. and Costing of Rs. 765.52 Crores under Bharatmala Pariyojana.This project will improve connectivity between villages of Barmer & Jalore districts located on international border. The stretch being located in the western border area will facilitate the vigilance of the Indian Army as well as strengthen the basic infrastructure of the country.

Apart from this Emergency Landing Strip, 3 helipads (size 100 x 30 metres each) have been constructed in Kundanpura, Singhania & Bakhasar villages in this project according to the requirements of the Air Force/Indian Army, which will be the basis for strengthening the Indian Army and security network on the western international border of the country.

The ELF was constructed in a time span of 19 months. The work for this ELF was commenced in July 2019 and was completed in January 2021. The work was carried out by M/S GHV India Pvt. Ltd under the supervision of IAF and NHAI. During normal time the ELF will be used for smooth flow of road traffic. But during the operations of ELF for Indian Air Force order, the service road will be used for smooth flow of road traffic. It has been constructed in 3.5 Km length.This Landing Strip will be able to facilitate landing of all types of Aircrafts of Indian Airforce.

Salient features of ELF are as under:

Sr. N. Parameters Remarks 1 Pavement Type Rigid Pavement (Concrete) 2 Length of Stretch 3000 meters (3.0 Km.) 3 Width of Stretch 33 Mtr 4 Cost of ELF 32.95 Crores 5 Distance from Indo-Pak International Border 40.0 Km 6 Size of Parking facility 02 parking facilities with a size of 40 m x 180 m have been constructed at both ends of the strip. 7 Other Facilities ATC plinth of size 25mx65m has been constructed with Double Storey ATC Cabin fully furnished with attached wash room facility. For the safety of local villagers during the operation 1.5 M Fencing is provided as per suggestion/requirement of AF. 8 Diversion Road Diversion road of width 7.0 m with flexible pavement.

Development of roadways as key infrastructure has led to construction of high quality highways and expressways that could be utilized as runways along with some modifications and construction of limited additional infrastructure for operation of various types of aircraft during emergency.