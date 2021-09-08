BJP appoints Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan , election in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

New Delhi : Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and also assembly elections scheduled to be held next year (2022) in four other states, Bhartiya Janta Patry appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the election in-charge of the UP poll , here on Wednesday.

Besides, Anurag Thakur and 6 others appointed co-in charge for poll-bound UP, said reports.

Further, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi has been appointed election in charge of Uttarakhand and BJP MP Locket Chatterjee as a co-in charge of Uttarakhand for the upcoming Assembly election 2022.