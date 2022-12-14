Deaths in the country due to Left Wing Extremism, LWE, have reduced by 85 percent in recent years. A multi-pronged strategy under National Policy and Action Plan has been implemented since 2015 to address Left Wing Extremism.

Incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 77 percent from a high of two thousand 213 in 2010 to 509 in 2021. Similarly, resultant deaths of both Civilians and Security Forces also have reduced by 85 per cent from a high of 1005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai said, with the decline in geographical spread of LWE, the number of security related expenditure districts reduced from 126 to 90 in April 2018 and further to 70 in July 2021.

He said, under Special Infrastructure Scheme, 971 crore rupees worth projects have been approved which includes strengthening of Special Forces and Special Intelligence Branches. He said, under the scheme, two thousand 566 crore rupees have been released to States since 2014-15.

He informed, a total of 503 Fortified Police Stations have been constructed till date and 147 approved in vulnerable LWE affected areas.

Mr. Rai also said, more than three thousand crore rupees have been released to the most LWE Affected Districts under ‘Special Central Assistance scheme to fill critical gaps in public infrastructure and services.

A total of 11 thousand 600 km roads have been constructed and 2343 mobile towers were installed in the affected districts. He said, 1258 bank branches and 4903 post offices were established in the last seven years for inclusive development in LWE affected districts.